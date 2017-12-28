‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick Delivers A Shocking Blow, Will He Tell Sharon About Scott’s Cheating?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of January 1 reveal that Nick (Joshua Morrow) will feel conflicted about seeing Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Scott (Daniel Hall) kiss. Nick will feel validated in that he knew there was something about Scott that he didn’t like. However, he knows this news will crush Sharon (Sharon Case). He hates that he is now in an impossible situation.

According to Soap Central, Nick will deliver a crushing blow to someone. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest he will tell Sharon that her boyfriend is a cheater. Perhaps, he tells her that he saw Abby and Scott in a lip lock and she doesn’t believe him. Sharon seems to believe that Scott is a faithful man. It would kill her to know that Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) knew about Scott’s cheating and didn’t tell her.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nick may worry about Sharon’s reaction to the scoop. For the past few months, she has been doing so well managing her mental illness. She has taken her medicine and hasn’t had an episode. Nick fears that Sharon could spiral out of control after learning about Scott’s infidelity.

Sonja Flemming / CBS Images

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nick could confront Abby about what he saw. He may demand answers on her relationship with Scott and ask if they had sex. Of course, Abby will probably deny everything to him, even though he saw the kiss. Abby may ask Nick to keep quiet about the kiss, promising it will never happen again.

Nick could decide to confront Scott about betraying Sharon. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that even though he and Sharon are no longer together, she’s important to him. Nick has never liked Scott, and now he has another reason to despise him.

When Sharon finds out the truth, she will feel betrayed and hurt. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Scott vows to fight for his relationship with Sharon, and prove he’s trustworthy. No one doubts Scott’s feelings for Sharon. The real question is, can he stay away from Abby? If not, his relationship with Sharon is in deep trouble.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.