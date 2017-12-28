Alfie Curtis, Dr. Evazan In ‘Star Wars,’ Dead At 87

Alfie Curtis, the actor who played Dr. Cornelius Evazan, passed away on Dec. 26. He was 87 and the cause of his death is still unknown at this time.

The Star Wars star appeared in Episode IV –A New Hope. His character was the one who threatened Luke Skywalker in one of the most iconic scenes in the 1977 film that was often referred to as the “Mos Eisley Cantina scene.”

In the famous set, Dr. Cornelius Evazan intimidated Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) before Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness) got in the way to break the tension by drawing his lightsaber. Moreover, the scene was memorable because it was when the famous energy sword was first used for a fight in the movie franchise.

According to the Star Wars website, Dr. Evazan was once a promising surgeon; however, he turned wicked after getting into cruel medical experiments that left his victims disfigured. Later, together with Ponda Baba, he became a wanted smuggler.

A New Hope was written and directed by George Lucas and it is the first film in the original Star Wars trilogy. This 1977 American film also marked the beginning of the said movie’s franchise.

On Dec. 27, Mark Hamill, the actor who plays Luke Skywalker, mentioned about Alfie Curtis’ death on his social media account. He used Twitter to pay tribute to the deceased co-actor and described Alfie Curtis as a funny, kind, and genuine gentleman off-camera.

“Alfie Curtis made the #Star Wars Mos Eisley Cantina scene (one of the most memorable I’ve ever been a part of) even MORE memorable,” he wrote. “As horrific as he was on-camera, off-camera he was funny, kind & a real gentleman. Thanks Alf- you’ll be missed,” Mark Hamill tweeted.

RIP Alfie Curtis AKA Cornelius Evazan – the rude bloke in the pub. pic.twitter.com/CMp6pnheOn — John Rain (@MrKenShabby) December 26, 2017

The London-born star also appeared in the 1980 film The Elephant Man (with John Hurt) and Cribb, the 1980 TV series in the U.K., BBC reported.

Alfie Curtis’ death comes a year after Carrie Fisher passed away at the age of 60. She was another Star Wars veteran actress who played Princess Leia.

Alfie Curtis was born on July 28, 1930, in Stepney, London, England, U.K. His last work on television was a mini-series called the Lost Empires and it was aired for just one season. The fourth installation of Star Wars was definitely his most notable work in his entire show business career.

It is not known if the actor was married or had children.