Truck Blocks CNN Cameras As Trump Golfs Again, 300 Percent More Than Obama Golfed [Video]

Journalists were partially blocked from filming President Donald Trump as he golfed on Wednesday, December 27. According to CNN, it was difficult to get video footage and photographs of Trump once again golfing, because a white truck parked in the path of the media and moved back and forth to block their shots of Trump hitting the links.

The Secret Service has denied using the white truck to block the press from capturing video and photos of Trump golfing and CNN has not received a response from the White House explaining the presence of the truck. As seen in the below CNN video, the news network was able to capture footage of President Trump golfing on Tuesday, December 26, but by the next day, the mysterious truck showed up to strategically block the view of reporters, who were still able to capture limited footage of Trump on the golf course at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

On social media, Trump’s critics are viewing the large white truck as an attempt to prevent the public from learning how often Trump golfs. According to recent pool reports from journalists assigned to tag along with the presidential motorcade, Trump had no public events on the schedule, but has shown up on his golf course several days in a row around Christmastime, in spite of claiming he’d be back to work the day after Christmas.

Trump on the golf course today, captured by CNN cameras https://t.co/hctg9sO23e — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 26, 2017

“President Donald J. Trump has no public events scheduled.”

NBC tracks the visit as day No. 86 that Trump has visited a golf property. The press that set up their equipment on public property were strategically blocked by the moving white truck, with theories that Trump might be getting sensitive to all the footage of him golfing appearing on the news each day.

Folks on social media are quipping that Trump might not want the public checking out his golf swing. Articles like “Isuzu Truck Appears To Have Landed Lucrative ‘Obscure View Of President Trump Golfing’ Role” via Jalopnik are joking about the job the truck driver was obviously assigned.

As the President golfed in West Palm Beach, Florida, a large white truck blocked nearby journalists — positioned on public property — from getting a shot of Trump on their cameras https://t.co/uEaL8jXiup — CNN (@CNN) December 27, 2017

Meanwhile, the truck blocking Trump in West Palm Beach wasn’t ordered by the Palm Beach County sheriff’s office either, leaving people to wonder who hired the truck to attempt to foil the press as Trump played that specific hole.

Trump is on track to play golf 300 percent more than former President Barack Obama did, according to Mediaite.

As reported by CNN, President Trump’s days on his own golf courses or at other Trump properties have used up nearly 33 percent of his time in office thus far.

Mysterious white truck blocked TV news crew from getting shots of Trump playing golf in Fla., I’m told. As photojournalist moved the camera, he said, truck moved w/him to block the picture. The unmarked truck parked when Trump was apparently at hole, then drove off after. — Paul Farhi (@farhip) December 27, 2017

President Trump has spent nearly one-third of his presidency at a Trump property https://t.co/bCejlgg58A — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 28, 2017

WATCH: Large truck moves to block media's view of Trump golfing at his golf club https://t.co/EdlN9Qs6Jg pic.twitter.com/OqcpP34QbJ — The Hill (@thehill) December 28, 2017