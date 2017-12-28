Cancer-Causing Asbestos Found In Claire’s Makeup Products, Retailer Recalls 17 Brands Of Children’s Makeup

Asbestos, a cancer-causing substance, was reportedly found in several brands sold by Claire’s launching a massive pullout of 17 products off of the shelves of the national children’s makeup retailer.

According to the Daily Mail, the jewelry and accessories retailer was forced to remove 17 brands from their shelves after a disturbing lab result that showed asbestos content in them.

Based on a report from ABC7, the issue became subject of headlines after the mother from Rhode Island identified as Kristi Warner got worried after buying glitter makeup from the retailer for her 6-year-old daughter.

Unsure about the safety of its contents, she decided to send it to the Scientific Analytical Institute, an independent lab in North Carolina, where it was found to contain tremolite asbestos, a substance that can cause severe health problems.

In an interview, Warner revealed how she reacted after finding out that the product she lovingly bought for her child contained the hazardous substance.

“I physically sank. I ended up sitting on the ground, just trying to wrap my head around how something like that could end up in our home,” she explained.

After getting the test results for the glitter makeup, she and her boss, John Deaton, decided to purchase more products from different areas and sent it to the lab for testing, only to find that all 17 were positive of asbestos.

Family finds asbestos in @Claires makeup; store removing 17 products from store shelves pic.twitter.com/DExyNU9N24 — ABC6 (@wsyx6) December 24, 2017

Citing the National Cancer Institute, the report explained that tremolite asbestos has been identified to cause mesothelioma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer that is characterized by the emergence of malignant cells along the lining of the lungs, heart, or abdomen.

According to the organization’s website, this type of cancer won’t manifest until around 20 years after the patient has been exposed to asbestos, which may be the reason why it has very poor prognosis.

Claire’s has since issued a statement over their official social media channels about the matter, saying that they have pulled out the products in question and are beginning to conduct their own investigations.

They have also released a list of products that have been removed in their website, including the Pink Glitter Cellphone Makeup Compact, the Pink Glitter Palette with Eyeshadow and Lip Gloss, as well as several makeup sets.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail revealed that the Scientific Analytical Institute and its director, Sean Fitzgerald, had also became subject of headlines several months ago because of their testing that led to the pull out of Justice makeup products. At the time, the lab also found asbestos in some of the makeup maker’s products.

Justice, a makeup retailer whose target market cover teenagers and tweens, has since conducted their own testing and refuted the Scientific Analytical Institute’s test results, declaring that their products contained no such substance and dubbing results from the North Carolina lab to be “inaccurate.”