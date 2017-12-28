Winning Powerball Numbers December 27: Watch $337 Mil Jackpot Drawing Live Online

What are the winning Powerball numbers for December 27, and how can you watch the drawing for the $337 million jackpot online? If your ticket matches the numbers drawn on Wednesday night, you will be able to ring in the New Year as a multi-millionaire. (Update – find tonight’s winning number below)

Grab your ticket and get ready to find out if you’re going to end 2017 with a pile of cash in your bank account. Powerball numbers are drawn on Wednesday and Saturday night at 10:59 p.m. ET and you don’t have to wait hours for the official Powerball site to update the results of the drawing. Instead, you can watch the drawing on TV, online, or via a free mobile lottery app.

Many local TV stations air the drawing live right before the 11 p.m. news broadcast (find a list of stations here on the official Powerball website). If you’re not near a television, you can watch the live drawing online on the WRAL website. Out and about on Wednesday night? Download the free LotteryHub app for the iPhone, iPad, and Android mobile devices and watch the Powerball drawing via an in-app live streaming video.

If you miss the live drawing, the numbers will be added here shortly after Wednesday night’s drawing. Another option is to use the search term “Powerball numbers” on Twitter — just make sure you are looking at the results from the December 27 drawing and not an outdated tweet with the wrong numbers.

UPDATE: The winning Powerball numbers are 03, 09, 16, 56, 60 PB 3 Powerplay 3x

If you win tonight's estimated $337 million #Powerball jackpot, you'd be rolling in the dough. What would you do with that huge #CALottery win? pic.twitter.com/B86spXJ96a — California Lottery (@calottery) December 27, 2017

While you wait for the results of the December 27 Powerball drawing, it’s important to note that if you are the sold winner of Wednesday night’s jackpot, you won’t get the entire $337 million.

The cash value of the jackpot is approximately $210 million — and that’s before taxes are deducted from the prize. According to USA Mega, 25 percent will be immediately withheld, leaving the winner with $157.8 million.

The Washington Post reports that state taxes will also be withheld unless you live in California, Delaware, Florida, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Wyoming, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands where lottery winnings are not taxed.

Powerball jackpot winners who choose a 30-year annuity are still subject to state and federal taxes, but the payout will be based on the entire jackpot of $337 million.