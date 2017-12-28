Warning: Possible spoilers ahead!

HBO has had their fair share of hackers with the well-known Game of Thrones show having been compromised as well. It was only about four months ago that “the Smith group” had threatened to leak the ending to Season 7, according to The Guardian. With Season 8 skipping a year and debuting in 2019, there is supposedly another set of leaked episodes from the show’s finale season.

For now, this can be considered rumor because actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister, made it clear that this won’t happen again because even the actors are not privy to the Season 8 script and this was done solely for the purpose of keeping leaks from ever getting out. However, Showsa reports that a Reddit user has published four pages from Game of Thrones Season 8 online.

Script leaks from Episode 3 has a single page, Episode 5 has two, and Episode 6 has one.

However, it was reported that these were not authentic. DNA India, one of the outlets that published these rumored content details, doesn’t guarantee them to be the real deal. Could it simply be just fan fiction?

To paraphrase, Game of Thrones‘ Season 8 Episode 3 gives a piece of information regarding Tyrion, Arya, Sansa, Brienne, and Podrick who are seen on a wagon being maneuvered by the Hound. They are speeding through a plethora of wights. The wagon then crashes and a Dothraki bloodrider turned wight takes hold.

The Reddit user then says, “Around this point, we will have to bid goodbye to Podrick.”

Now it’s not known if the “good-bye” is in regard to his demise at the hands of the Dothraki wight or if he simply parted ways unharmed. It seems details between the latching on of the wight and that of Podrick’s “goodbye” are missing. This would be a shame since there hasn’t been much shared about him regarding his love-making skills.

Skipping on over to Episode 5 are the two supposed leaked pages which details three scenes. The first scene seems rather consistent with Queen Cersei’s behavior from Season 7. She again gets into an argument with Jaime while he attempts to convince her that Jon Snow is not her enemy. Cersei is stubborn and refuses to listen to reason and “rakes” her brother for not taking her side.

The next scene involves Jaime talking the Queen out of doing the “unthinkable” to the White Walkers to prevent them from taking over King’s Landing. DNA India inferred that she’s had her hand at taking on numbers by using Wildfire to vanquish her enemies, so it’s only ascertained that she may do the same with the enemy from the north.

The third scene has Brienne and the Hound making way to the Red Keep.

Finally, Season 8 Episode 6 is rumored to be the “show’s finale” and this scene involves Tyrion Lannister and Bronn of Blackwater. Bronn was reported to have been cursing Jaime Lannister for “getting himself killed” and thus never winding up with the castle he was promised. Tyrion then decides to hand off The Twins to Bronn instead. If you can recall, Arya avenged her family’s death by killing the ruler of that area of Westeros. So could it mean that Bronn took his place?

Please do take these Game of Thrones Season 8 rumors only with a grain of salt; after all, Emilia Clarke did confirm that the last season had been filmed with “multiple endings,” per HBO programming president Casey Bloys, in order to help avert leaks, according to FanSided.