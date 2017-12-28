Pamela Anderson And Tommy Lee’s 21-Year-Old Son Posts Touching Photo With Mom On Instagram

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s 21-year-old son posted a touching photo of himself with his mother on Instagram. Brandon Thomas Lee shared a photo of his mom with her arm around him after they had an afternoon lunch in Los Angeles. The 50-year-old Baywatch star looked gorgeous in a soft pink dress while her son wore a long-sleeved black shirt and his baseball hat on backward. It’s evident by the photo that Brandon values his relationship with his mother (the image can be seen below).

“Moms will hug you no matter what,” Brandon Thomas Lee captioned the image.

The Daily Mail reports that Pamela Anderson and her son dined at Little Beach House Malibu earlier this month. The website writes that Anderson “cuddled Brandon outside the members-only venue while wearing a body-hugging pink dress and sky-high nude pumps.” In the images that can be seen on the site, Brandon was also seen wearing black fitted pants and silver shoes.

Brandon was his mother’s date for a red carpet event in June, just days after he turned 21. People reported that the stunning mother-son duo attended Shepherd Conservation Society’s 40th Anniversary Gala for the Oceans in Beverly Hills. Pamela Anderson is dedicated to her work in activism for animals. An image of the two are seen here with the caption Brandon wrote about his mother, “The most generous soul I know.”

The most generous soul I know. A post shared by Brandon Thomas Lee (@brandonthomaslee) on Jun 11, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

The younger son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, Dylan Jagger Lee, joined his mother and brother as well. Dylan turns 20 on December 29 and is a model and aspiring musician. His posts over the last few months reveal that he’s working on some music that he can’t wait to share. Dylan stays active on Instagram with his 96,000 followers. He resembles his mother, with many on Instagram commenting how alike they look. A photo of him is seen below.

Running on 2 hours of sleep. A post shared by Dylan Jagger (@dylanjaggerlee) on Sep 6, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

Pamela Anderson is proud of her sons, Brandon and Dylan. The two young men are fashionable and are at ease in the spotlight as some of Hollywood’s most famous kids. In an interview Anderson gave Megyn Kelly in early December, she said she lives in the South of France most of the time now and is impressed with how well her boys have turned out.

“They’re beautiful, they’re talented and they’re healthy and happy and ambitious and calculated,” Pam says. “All those things I don’t understand, but they do, so they’re going to be okay. So things are good. Things are really good.”

Nothing makes celebrity parents feel better than knowing their children can handle the pressures of being famous in spite of never asking for the attention. It looks like Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s sons are going places and doing very well for themselves.