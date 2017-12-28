‘Vikings’ Season 5: Recap Of Episode 6, ‘The Message’

Welcome to the recap for Episode 6 (titled “The Message”) of Vikings Season 5.

If you have been wondering all week if Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) survives the attack seen at the end of Episode 5 of Vikings Season 5, Episode 6 instantly reveals that Bjorn did, in fact, survive. With a sandstorm imminent, he uses a knife he stashed just moments earlier to stab one of Kassia’s (Karima McAdams) troops and then Halfdan (Jasper Paakkonen) jumps in and helps the group escape — all the way back to Kattegat.

Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen) finds Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh) on his doorstep, wanting to forge an alliance against Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick). Harald agrees and they immediately start planning the attack, which will occur in two moons time.

Astrid (Josefin Asplund) manages to get a message sent to Lagertha in regard to this attack, hence the title of Episode 6 of Vikings Season 5. However, in order to do this, she gets raped by not only the man she entrusts with the message but his friends as well.

Lagertha is thankful for the news that Astrid is still on her side. She then plans a counter-attack with Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith). She also finally lets Margrethe (Ida Nielsen) know that she will cut the woman’s tongue out the next time she tries to rally people against the queen of Kattegat.

Along with this, Episode 6 of Vikings Season 5 also sees Lagertha letting Floki (Gustaf Skarsgard) retreat safely from Kattegat with his small group who will help him populate Iceland.

However, when they get to Floki’s new land, they are bitterly disappointed. When asked, Floki says they may not like him now, but they will thank him later on for convincing them to come here.

In Episode 6 of Vikings Season 5, the Saxons have retreated. While Aethelred (Darren Cahill) wants to head back to the marshes, his father, King Aethelwulf (Noe Dunford) wants to stay and fight. Alfred (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) agrees with the king but picks this point in time to take a religious pilgrimage to Lindisfarne, where his father, Athelstan (George Blagden) was trained.

While Ivar is busy scheming with Harald against Lagertha, he is also recruiting the most unusual warrior to his side: Bishop Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers). Ivar offers him the deal of a lifetime, he can remain alive and kill as many heathens as he likes, so long as those heathens belong to Lagertha’s team. Episode 6 of Vikings Season 5 ends with Heahmund deciding Ivar’s deal is one that he will take. As ET points out, with Floki leaving Kattegat, Ivar now has no friends. Could this be the beginning of a new friendship? Only by tuning into future episodes of Vikings will reveal this answer.

