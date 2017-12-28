Rosie O’Donnell Tells ‘Fake Altar Boy’ Paul Ryan That He’s Going ‘Straight To Hell’ Over GOP Tax Plan

While POTUS Trump has spent the holiday season touting his accomplishment of bringing “Merry Christmas” back to the White House, not everyone in Washington D.C. is on the receiving end of positive Christmas blessings. Indeed, the queen of the Trump-related Twitter feud, Rosie O’Donnell, had a few short-but-not-sweet words for Paul Ryan, the Speaker of the House, words that boiled down to little more than “go to hell.”

In a tweet that Fox News reports was sent out at about 11:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Rosie O’Donnell targeted Speaker Ryan with her well-oiled Twitter account after weeks of calling out Donald Trump and his much-touted GOP tax plan, which was recently signed into law by Donald Trump. According to O’Donnell, who tweeted out her holiday cheer-less tweet in reply to @shannonwatts’ social media sentiments that Jesus was a “brown-skinned Middle Eastern undocumented immigrant,” Paul Ryan should not “talk about” Jesus, adding the Speaker of the House will “go straight to hell.” Rosie punctuated her tweet with a hashtag, #JUDASmuch

For those unfamiliar with their Bible, Judas was the traitorous disciple of Christ who ultimately sold Jesus out, paving the way for his crucifixion.

“paul ryan – don’t talk about Jesus after what u just did to our nation – u will go straight to hell u screwed up fake altar boy # JUDASmuch“

paul ryan – don't talk about Jesus after what u just did to our nation – u will go straight to hell u screwed up fake altar boy #JUDASmuch https://t.co/gJ8VreyxAX — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 25, 2017

This isn’t the first time that Rosie O’Donnell has been in the news regarding the controversial GOP tax plan. Just last week, the anti-Trump actress and Hollywood mainstay offered to put her money where her mouth has been, promising to pony up $2 million each to senators Jeff Flake and Susan Collins if they voted against the bill. In the end, both senators voted in favor of the bill, which marked Donald Trump’s first major legislative victory since taking office.

While on the surface a seemingly random dig on Paul Ryan, Rosie O’Donnell’s Christmas Eve tweet targeting the Speaker of the House may have been a direct response to a Christmas message posted by Ryan Saturday paying homage to the birth of Christ.

Not surprisingly, Rosie’s tweet regarding Paul Ryan and her opinion his impending afterlife spawned some widespread social media debate.

He's the worst Catholic ever! — Roe Hart (@hartphilly) December 28, 2017

Oh she thinks she’s Jesus. What’s up with these narcissistic psychopaths? — BN (@BcNicoled) December 28, 2017

The only way Rosie can get any face time. — Vickie Brownlee (@VickieBrownlee) December 27, 2017

Agreed! Not my senator! — Londa Hill (@Heech22) December 25, 2017

In addition to some heated Twitter exchanges, Rosie O’Donnell’s less-than-loving Twitter prediction regarding the future of Paul Ryan’s eternal soul – not to mention her likening of Ryan to Judas Iscariot – caught the attention of one of the nation’s most prominent evangelical Christians. As The Washington Times reports, Evangelist Franklin Graham took to Facebook to share his thoughts on the O’Donnell/Paul Ryan drama. Not surprisingly, Graham took the opportunity to take Rosie to task, telling the comedienne to “clean up her mouth” and to put both her trust and faith in Jesus Christ.

“Rosie, you don’t have the keys to hell, but I know the One who does. And I can tell you who will be there. Hell is going to be filled with people who reject God’s offer of salvation and turned their backs on His laws and standards, refusing to repent.”