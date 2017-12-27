‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Faces Backlash After Posting A Scary Photo Of Her Daughter On A Cliff

Jenelle Evans’ fans weren’t happy to see the Teen Mom 2 star take her daughter Ensley to the top of Grandfather Mountain and allow her to pose for a solo photo.

According to a new report, Jenelle Evans is facing major backlash after taking her family, including her 11-month-old daughter Ensley, to the North Carolina site for a day out and allegedly putting her youngest child in grave danger for the sake of an Instagram photo.

“Oh now how dare you have your baby on the edge of that cliff!” a fan wrote to Jenelle Evans after the longtime reality star posted an image of her child posing on her hands and knees with what appeared to be a big drop behind her.

“I would not take that risk in putting her up there for a pic,” other concerned followers shared, according to a report by In Touch Weekly magazine on December 27.

Jenelle Evans also shared a number of other images which were less scary for her viewers. In those photos, she was seen holding her young child as they posed together.

In addition to her photos with Ensley, Jenelle Evans also posted images that included her two sons, 8-year-old Jace and 3-year-old Kaiser, and her husband David Eason’s oldest daughter, Maryssa.

A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Dec 23, 2017 at 4:16am PST

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are frequently targeted for their parenting tactics, and during the most recent season of Teen Mom 2, Eason came under fire for being aggressive towards his wife’s middle son, Kaiser. As fans will recall, David Eason grabbed the child after catching him playing with a camera and dragged him across the yard. Kaiser has also reportedly sported questionable bruising at times, which has led to even more concern from fans.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason got married in September of this year after dating for about two years. The couple shares a total of five children, including children from previous relationships.

Jenelle Evans, David Eason, their family, and their co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, and Briana DeJesus, are currently in production on the new season of Teen Mom 2. No word yet on a premiere date for the upcoming installment.