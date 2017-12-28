‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick Sees Abby-Scott Kiss, JT Makes A Decision, And Nikki Shocks Her Family

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Thursday, December 28, reveal that Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) will believe that his parents, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and J.T. (Thad Luckinbill), are overreacting over his arrest. He brushes off their concern and reminds them they were arrested before and it didn’t hurt their image or career.

According to She Knows Soaps, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) arrives to give Reed some advice. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nikki explains how a dependence on alcohol can ruin someone’s life. She tells him that one drink turned into many drinks for her. He listened and promised her he would be more careful.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that before J.T., Victoria, and Reed head off to Nikki and Victor’s vow renewal ceremony, J.T. makes an announcement. He acknowledged that he hasn’t always been the best father, but he loves his son and wants to do the right thing. He tells him that he will be sticking around in Genoa City until his court date.

Victoria explains to Reed that he will have to go to court, pay a fine, and possibly lose his driver’s license. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Reed didn’t look happy that his dad was sticking around.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victor and Nikki read their vows. After Victor reads his vows, Nikki wipes a tear from her eye. Victor asks if he can say something else to his wife. He admits that things may not be the best at the moment, but before 2018 is over, they will be more in love than they are now.

Abby stares at Sharon (Sharon Case) and Scott (Daniel Hall) as they share affection. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Abby (Melissa Ordway) is jealous of Sharon’s relationship with Scott.

Sharon informs Scott that she needs to call to check on her kids. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Scott excuses himself to the dining room to talk to Abby.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Scott wishes Abby well and hopes she has a great year. She hopes the same for him. She informs him that if he wants to be with Sharon, whatever this is between them has to stop. He agrees. Then, he pulls her close to him and they kiss.

Nick walks into the room and sees them. He steps out and isn’t sure what to make of what he saw.

At the Abbott mansion, Jill (Jess Walton) tries to push Lily (Christel Khalil) and Cane (Daniel Goddard) together. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that she planned a party just for the two of them. They chat and enjoy the food and wine as they ring in the new year. When it was time for her to leave, she refuses to kiss him, offering a hug instead.

At the club, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and Devon (Bryton James) will catch up as they wait for the clock to strike midnight. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Hilary teases that she has a new man in her life. She says that she cannot stop thinking about this new man. Hilary reveals that his smile makes her day better. Devon started to look concerned about her infatuation with another man. She adds that this new man wears a diaper. Devon laughs and realizes that she was talking about Sam. Devon wonders if Hilary’s biological clock is ticking. Of course, she denies it.

Devon leaves Hilary after saying Happy New Year without giving her a kiss.

