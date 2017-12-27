‘The Bachelor’ 2018 Ending For Arie Luyendyk, Jr. A ‘Difficult’ One As Love Triangle Forms

The Bachelor 2018 ending for Arie Luyendyk, Jr. is a “difficult” one as a love triangle of sorts forms for the 36-year-old former race car driver. Spoilers for the show have already indicated he finds his one true love in Season 22 of The Bachelor set to premiere next Monday, but he had to get through some rough terrain to get there.

Arie tells People magazine that he encountered an obstacle he never thought he’d be faced with, but it happened filming The Bachelor 2018 Season. Like all of the leads before him, there were unexpected emotions, decisions, and drama that developed. With a cast of 29 contestants, it’d be hard to narrow down that one special person to spend the rest of your life with; especially when you only have a few months to figure out who’s the one with whom to spend practically forever. On top of that, it has to work for both parties. There is no room for unrequited love on this show.

“I fell in love with two women, and I didn’t know I was capable of that,” Arie Luyendyk Jr., says. “I’ve never been in that situation, and it was really hard. And they were two very different women, and that’s what made it even harder.”

“I’ve never been in that situation, and it was really hard,” #TheBachelor added https://t.co/1p5yJZvHKB — Page Six (@PageSix) December 27, 2017

Luyendky goes on to say that he didn’t think he was “capable” of experiencing the kind of feelings of being torn between two different women when it comes to love. Like the belief of many, he thought only one individual would win his heart. Instead, he realized more than one woman had the qualities he valued in a soulmate. What’s a guy to do in that case?

“I didn’t know I was really capable of having strong feelings and being in love with more than one person, but that happened,” The Bachelor 2018 star shares. “The end was really difficult for me. And I think that it’s because it’s such a huge decision, and it’s my life,” he adds. “But I’m happy, and I wouldn’t have changed anything.”

The ending for Arie Luyendykr, Jr. on The Bachelor was rough, but he understands why he felt so connected to two different women at the same time. He tells People that he “never really dated the same type of person” outside of The Bachelor, either. So, the love triangle-like story is a new dimension he never thought that he’d enter into. As Bachelor fans know, this show throws off the stars and contestants all the time. Although Arie has already been on The Bachelorette with Emily Maynard, he wasn’t in her shoes. Now, he gets to see how hard it can be.

The Bachelor 2018, Season 22, with Arie Luyendyk, Jr. premieres on ABC Monday, January 1 at 8 p.m., ET/PT and will air every Monday night.