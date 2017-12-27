Watch Cavs Vs. Kings 2017 Online: Live Streaming, TV Channels, Start Time, & Odds

Just a few days after Christmas, basketball fans will get to watch Cavs vs. Kings live streaming online and televised NBA game action. LeBron James and Cleveland are coming off a stinging loss just a few days ago, as the Golden State Warriors pulled away with a home win. However, the fourth quarter and foul calls, or lack thereof, had the Cavs a bit irked with the officiating. Will they take that out on Sacramento Wednesday night? Here’s the latest NBA game preview with odds, start time, TV channels, and how to watch the Cavs vs. Kings live stream online feeds.

As they head into tonight’s NBA game, the Cleveland Cavaliers are currently 24-10 overall with a 10-6 road record. They’ve gone 3-2 over their last five games with road losses to the Milwaukee Bucks, and more recently, Golden State, with the NBA admitting there were blown calls by the refs in the latter of these games. However, Cleveland is 7-3 over their last 10 games and had put together a 13-game winning streak during November. Tonight, the Cavaliers will be favored by 9.5 points with a -500 moneyline price. Their opponents, the Sacramento Kings, will be +375 underdogs, and the over/under point total is at 208.5 points as of this report.

LeBron James was unhappy with blown calls in the Golden State game which may have led to the outcome. Tony Avelar / AP Images

Sacramento wasn’t expected to make too much noise in their first full season without All-Star DeMarcus Cousins. The team has put together an 11-22 record with back-to-back losses against San Antonio and the Los Angeles Clippers. Earlier this month, they visited Cleveland to take on “King James” and the Cavs, but they lost, 101-95. In that game, Sacramento held a small lead late in the fourth quarter, but ultimately, it was a LeBron James three-point shot helping the Cavs pull away. As of this report, Sacramento is a league-worst when it comes to points scored as they are putting up just 96.5 points per game compared to 105.6 per game by their opponents.

Fans can watch Wednesday night’s Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Sacramento Kings game starting at 10 p.m. Eastern Time. Live television coverage will be on several different channels or networks. For those in the Cleveland viewing regions, the Fox Sports Ohio (FSO) channel will carry game coverage. For those viewers in the Sacramento regions, the NBC Sports California (NBCSCA) channel will televise the game. In all other regions, viewers will need an NBA League Pass subscription to see this game on TV.

In order to live stream the game, cable and satellite subscribers can use Fox Sports Go website or apps in the Cleveland regions or the NBC Sports California website and apps in those regions. For those fans who don’t have cable or satellite, or who aren’t in the two viewing regions, an NBA League Pass subscription can provide a live streaming feed for tonight’s game. There are several subscriber packages available, as well as the option to purchase just tonight’s game to watch for a low price. More details can be obtained at the NBA League Pass website.