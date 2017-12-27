Todd Chrisley Continues To Enjoy Paris Vacation With Family As Fans Gush Over Adorable Post Honoring Wife

Todd Chrisley and his family have already had quite the European Christmas adventure thus far after squashing some crazy rumors that were swirling about their hit show before the holidays.

Just last week the reality star shot down rumblings that his show, Chrisley Knows Best, was going to be canceled. As the Inquisitr reported, Todd took to Twitter and Instagram to dispel ongoing rumors that his family’s hit show was getting axed from TV. Todd simply told his followers that there was an unnamed article going around claiming that he was pulling the plug on his family’s TV show and in big capital letters he made sure that his followers knew that no, those rumors had no truth to them, they were simply click-bait.

After clearing the air of the silly rumors, the 48-year-old went on an Instagram spree, sharing photos from his Paris vacation with his wife Julie, his mother Faye, children Chase, Savannah, and Grayson and granddaughter, Chloe. In one photo, Todd shares with his one million plus followers that he and his family made a pit stop for some shopping at the high-end Givenchy store. In another post, Chrisley shared a photo of the display at the Fendi store and then a photo of a picturesque Christmas dinner at an unnamed restaurant.

A post shared by Todd Chrisley (@toddchrisley) on Dec 25, 2017 at 2:54pm PST

But Todd’s most popular post from the trip came yesterday. To the delight of his fans, the reality TV patriarch shared a beautiful photo of his wife, Julie. In the picture, Todd’s wife can be seen in a long-sleeved black dress with strands of Christmas lights strung across a tree in the background. The reality tv mom is wearing a smile from ear to ear as she poses for the photo op.

But it wasn’t just the picture itself that had Todd’s followers going crazy, it was the caption on the photo that really tugged at heartstrings.

“The smile that lights the darkest of days, and I am blessed to see it everyday. God is good..”

The touching post gained over 55,000 likes as well as over 450 comments. Many of Todd’s followers, who are obviously fans of the show, commented on how amazing the couple seems to be together.

A post shared by Todd Chrisley (@toddchrisley) on Dec 20, 2017 at 6:18am PST

“I love watching your show! It’s nice to see a married couple still in love w/each other,” one fan said.

“She is so lovely! Inside and out,” another Instagrammer chimed in.

If you enjoy seeing Todd and his family, USA Network has announced that a new season of Chrisley Knows Best will air in March.