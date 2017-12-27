Hailee Steinfeld Posts Bikini Photos From Hawaii As She Celebrates Big Success For ‘Pitch Perfect 3’

Hailee Steinfeld is having a huge year, and the actress celebrated by posting some bikini pictures from her holiday trip to Hawaii.

Steinfeld has found success with her second turn in the Pitch Perfect franchise, with the movies third edition topping $30 million over the Christmas weekend and headed for what Forbes predicts will be a total gross of more than $100 million. There is some early talk of another sequel in the franchise, with Steinfeld taking on the lead role, though there is nothing official yet on that front.

As the Daily Mail noted, Hailee Steinfeld has been a featured part of the success of Pitch Perfect 3, stopping by for an interview with Jimmy Fallon, and also celebrating a personal milestone along the way with her 21st birthday.

To celebrate the success, Hailee has been spending some time in Hawaii, and she is sharing some of those pictures with fans. The actress posed in a red bikini in front of a tropical setting, with the pictures garnering attention from celebrity news outlets across the globe.

The pictures were also a hit with Steinfeld’s 7.6 million followers on Instagram, with many sharing encouraging messages after her big year. Both pictures of Hailee lounging in the tropical sun attracted more than 600,000 likes and thousands of comments, as well.

Merry Christmas Eve My Loves! ???????????????? A post shared by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld) on Dec 24, 2017 at 2:20pm PST

There could be even bigger things on the horizon for Hailee Steinfeld in 2018. After making her mark on the worlds of acting and music (with a hit single under her belt to go along with the Pitch Perfect success), the 21-year-old said she would like to make the move to Broadway.

In an interview with W magazine, Steinfeld said she believes moving to the stage would be a good challenge and could fit her particular skill set. It is not clear if she has a particular project in mind, though the Academy Award nominee would likely be a big draw no matter what musical joins. Her hints about moving to Broadway have already attracted attention from the trade publication Broadway World.

But those challenges will wait, and it appears that for now, Hailee Steinfeld is enjoying her time in Hawaii and still posting bikini pictures for her fans.