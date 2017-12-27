‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Jack’s Tragic Breakdown, 2018 Brings Heartache & A New Love — John Visits

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for 2018 tease that Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) could head down the wrong path. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) was right about Jack, he did take on too much. She knew that it spelled trouble and he was headed for a breakdown. While Ashley’s decision to take a stand again Jack was somewhat selfish, her reasoning was solid.

According to CDL, the Chancellor Industries failed deal just added to Jack’s stress. The 2018 preview reveals more secrets will come out about the Abbott family. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Jack hired an agency to care for his mother, but can’t let go. Dina’s health declines at an alarming rate and it prompts Jack to fear that he’s missing out on her final lucid moments. It will leave Jack with a choice — does he continue working and stay as Jabot’s CEO or does he take a leave of absence and spend time with his frail mother?

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Dina’s death will take a toll on Jack. All of Jabot’s issues and the failed Chancellor Industries acquisition will only add to Jack’s misery. He will ponder if Dina was right and he was a disappointment to his father, John (Jerry Douglas).

It will set the stage for John’s ghost to pop in for a visit. Young and the Restless spoilers state that John will appear to Jack in a difficult time. Jack seems to be on the verge of a breakdown. John could give him valuable advice and insight into his problems.

Today on #YR, Jack and Ashley battle it out in the boardroom and Victor makes a deal with Nikki. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/IO2Ox7tjsn pic.twitter.com/HLeqH1bnaL — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 20, 2017

While things may look bad for the Abbotts now, the Young and the Restless spoilers suggest it will get worse for them. They will face a conflict that will bring them all together.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Jack will look within himself and decide to change his life. He may decide that he wants to find love again. Dina taught him that working is important, but so is taking time for yourself and spending time with loved ones.

Johnny Vy / CBS Images

It sounds like the Abbott family will have a rough few months ahead of them, but before the years over, they will come together and become a united force in Genoa City.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.