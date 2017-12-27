Ex-WWE Diva Torrie Wilson Opens Up About Vince McMahon And The XFL

Rumors are circulating that WWE CEO Vince McMahon is planning to bring back the XFL and that he even sold a portion of his WWE stock to finance the enterprise. Former WWE star Torrie Wilson thinks that XFL 2.0 could stand a good chance to be a success, and her advice to McMahon is to “bring it on.”

TMZ caught up with Wilson this week when she was helping out at a Los Angeles homeless shelter, and reacting to the possible reemergence of a competitor to the National Football League, she even offered to be the XFL’s head cheerleader or a referee, with the latter after attending referee school, she quipped.

A joint venture between the-then WWF and NBC, the eight-team XFL lasted just one season (2001), which culminated in the Los Angeles Xtreme defeating the San Francisco Demons 38-6 in the so-called Million Dollar Game on April 21 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The XFL is probably best remembered for the skycam, which the NFL subsequently adopted, as well as the player (Rod Smart) whose game jersey read “He Hate Me” rather than his last name.

Given the controversies that have engulfed the NFL this season, the timing may be right to bring back the XFL, even given its previous failure, Torrie Wilson, 42, also suggested to the TMZ videographer.

“A smart man like Vince McMahon would swoop in, right?…He probably learned a lot of lessons from last time that now he can use those lessons to make something even better now…never say never…”

As far as the national anthem scenario is concerned, a dispute that has become problematic for the NFL, Torrie Wilson added that “you’ve got to pay respect to all the people who have served our country.”

An Idaho native, Torrie Wilson wrestled in the WWE from 2001 to 2009 after three years in the WCW, where she primarily played the role of valet. One of the most popular wrestlers in the McMahon promotion at that time, she is perhaps best remembered for her feuds with Dawn Marie and Stacy Keibler. A back injury prompted her retirement from the ring, and she now works as an Internet-based fitness instructor and health blogger.

Separately, Wilson previously told TMZ that former MMA fighter Ronda Rousey is “a bad**s,” and as a strong, powerful women, Rousey would be a “force to be reckoned with” in the WWE.

Watch Torrie Wilson discuss the potential resurrection of the XFL by WWE boss Vince McMahon in the clip below.