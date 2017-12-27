‘Teen Mom OG’: Ryan Edwards’ Wife Mackenzie Faces Pregnancy Rumors, But She May Just Be ‘Full’

Ryan Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, are facing rumors of a possible pregnancy.

According to a new report, fans of the Teen Mom OG star began to suspect that Mackenzie Standifer is pregnant earlier this week after Ryan Edwards posted an image of her sitting down in a loose-fitting black shirt and a dark pair of jeans.

“Is it just me who sees a baby bump here?” one person asked, according to a report by In Touch Weekly magazine on December 27.

While many fans believed that Mackenzie Standifer appeared to be a bit rounder in the midsection, others believed she was simply “full” after enjoying all of the tasty treats that her Christmas celebration had to offer. Some even pointed out that fans have made a habit of assuming that stars of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 are pregnant because of the many pregnancies that have been confirmed over the past few years.

As fans well know, Ryan Edwards’ former girlfriend, Maci Bookout, has become pregnant twice since their split and their co-star, Amber Portwood, recently confirmed is was expecting her second child with new boyfriend Andrew Glennon. As for Catelynn Lowell, she welcomed her second child, daughter Novalee Reign, in 2015 after choosing adoption for her first daughter in 2009.

A post shared by Ryan Edwards (@ryancedwards85) on Dec 22, 2017 at 5:53pm PST

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer went through hard times earlier this year as he struggled with an addiction to drugs. However, that didn’t stop their plans to wed and in May, they tied the knot. Then, just months later, Edwards faced cheating rumors after allegedly trying to hook up with women behind his wife’s back on Tinder. But again, their wedding plans held up and in November, they got married for a second time with a larger ceremony in Tennessee.

Since their second wedding ceremony, Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer appear to be doing great but they haven’t yet revealed plans to expand their family.

To see more of Ryan Edwards, Mackenzie Standifer, their family, and their co-stars, including Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Amber Portwood, Andrew Glennon, Gary Shirley, and Farrah Abraham, tune into Teen Mom OG Season 7 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.