‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Thursday, Dec. 28: Shawn And Belle Leave, Hope’s Joy, And Ciara Confesses

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, December 28 reveal two characters will say goodbye. Meanwhile, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will get great news, and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) confesses her true feelings. Also, Abigail DiMera (Marci Miller) notices something strange while planning the New Year’s Eve party.

According to the listings in TV Guide, expect Shawn (Brandon Beemer) and Belle (Martha Madison) to say farewell. On Thursday, they will leave Salem and return to their regular lives. Their loved ones will be sad to see them go. However, they can leave assured that Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) is awake and recovering.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also tease that Hope will get some good news. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, James Reynolds revealed the news. Abe Carver will try to make amends and reinstate Hope as Salem’s police commissioner. It will be great news for Hope, who was devastated when she was fired. Even though her fiance, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) took her place, he assured Hope that it was just temporary. It turns out that he was telling the truth.

On the December 28 episode, also expect Ciara Brady to confess how she feels about Theo. Even though some people are aware, the object of her affection is not. Will Theo finally realize that he has two women that feel deeply for him? If so, which one will he choose? Does his heart belong to Ciara or Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan)?

It is suggested that Theo will have some big decisions to make. In the meantime, many people will try to soothe the flames coming from Ciara and Claire’s battle over the man they both love.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also tease that Abigail will be busy planning the New Year’s Eve party. It is going to be held at Doug’s Place and will be an epic event. However, while planning, Abby notices an odd discrepancy. Could this have something to do with two mysterious characters crashing the event? How will Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) and Stefan DiMera’s (Tyler Christopher) appearance change things for Salem?

