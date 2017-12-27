Kylie Jenner Reportedly Ready To Give Birth, ‘Where’s Kylie’ Christmas Card Mystery May Soon Be Solved [Rumor]

Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans are still trying to figure out why Kylie Jenner was missing from the family’s annual Christmas card, but now there are rumors that Kylie may be waiting for the New Year to arrive to put the spotlight on herself and her new baby.

Kylie is keeping everyone in suspense, although she wasn’t completely missing in action over the holiday weekend. People reports that Jenner appeared in a series of Snapchat photos with her pregnant sister, Khloe, during Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve bash. However, Kylie didn’t show her baby bump, prompting fans to speculate that she may be ready to give birth — especially after photos surfaced online that seem to show a very pregnant Kylie.

So, will fans see a pic of her Kylie and her new baby in the form of an online Happy New Year 2018 card? Or will she finally show off that bump and confirm that she’s not ready to give birth to her first baby just yet? Here’s what we know so far.

Hollywood Life reports that a photo that appears to be a pregnant 20-year-old Kylie Jenner have surfaced online. The photo was reportedly taken in September, with Hollywood Life noting that the reality TV star appeared to be “heavily pregnant” three months ago.

That puts a wrench in People’s report that she is due at the same time as Khloe, who confirmed on Twitter that she is six months pregnant, making her due in March 2018.

Of course, there is no confirmation from Kylie Jenner about any of this, although she’s been dropping plenty of hints on social media about the baby she is reportedly expecting with rapper Travis Scott.

Us Weekly reports that Kylie recently posted pics of newly-manicured pink nails, a pink Christmas tree, and a collection of pink bags Kylie dubbed “babies” on Snapchat. That led to more rumors about the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star, prompting fans to question if Jenner is having a baby girl and, moreover, when they will see either her baby bump or her newborn baby.

Scott did not attend Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve party, and it looks like he won’t be home to celebrate New Year’s Eve with Kylie. According to the Miami New Times, he is scheduled to headline at the LIV nightclub in Miami on Sunday night. Unless Kylie travels to Florida to ring in 2018 with Travis, it looks like she will be celebrating without him.

And that adds to the speculation about Kylie’s much-talked-about pregnancy, something she has yet to confirm. If Khloe waited six months to announce that she is pregnant, will Kylie change things up and completely skip the pregnancy announcement and confirm that she gave birth instead?

There is no doubt that the rumors will continue until Kylie finally makes an announcement of some kind. But in true Kardashian-Jenner style, expect it to be one that will break the internet.