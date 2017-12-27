Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were together for Christmas Day, but that doesn’t mean the two are rekindling any kind of romance. According to People Magazine, Affleck and Garner managed to get together for the holiday — to keep things as normal as possible for their three children: Violet, 12; Seraphina, 8; and Samuel, 5.

Affleck and Garner have done their best to put their children first, and have often spent holidays together as a family, despite their 2015 split. In fact, Affleck and Garner kept living together for several months following their decision to separate, just because they didn’t want to flip their kids’ lives upside down. It wasn’t an easy couple of years, but the former couple did what they felt worked best for their family.

This holiday season, Affleck and Garner kept things as close to “normal” as possible, making sure that their three children got to spend ample time with each of them. Chances are, Affleck was over at Garner’s house in the morning, just in time to watch the kids open their gifts from Santa.

However, after Christmas was over, it was back to the family’s new normal. Affleck went on his merry way and managed to get in some quality time with his girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus. The two hit up Nobu in Malibu for a late Christmas celebration of their own. The lovebirds enjoyed some nosh on December 26, sharing an intimate meal for two.

“They had a mellow dinner date and didn’t stay long. They shared a few signature dishes. They had no alcohol. Ben looked good. Some fans recognized him and Ben had a friendly chat,” a source told People Magazine.

Ben Affleck and Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus Go On Dinner Date Day After Christmas https://t.co/giSHjX4FfX — Julia Hatton (@Findsuitablejob) December 27, 2017

Things seem to be going well for the couple, who first stepped out together over the summer. And, apparently, Shookus is flexible when it comes to Affleck’s set-up with his ex-wife and their three children.

Affleck seems to be working hard to make sure that he is taking care of himself. He has spent quite a bit of time in rehab and has been doing what he needs to do to be a better person. When he’s not working (either on himself or on a film), he’s spending time with his kids. They are undoubtedly a priority in his life. Nonetheless, fans are happy that he’s found love again after a surprising and unexpected split.