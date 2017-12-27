Bruce Willis Shares Rare Photo Of Young Daughters After His Three Daughters With Demi Moore Pose In Bikinis

Bruce Willis shared a rare photo of his two young daughters on Instagram over the holiday weekend. The actor and his wife, Emma Heming Willis, posed with their two girls by the Christmas tree.

Willis re-posted the image that was originally shared by Emma featuring the two smiling alongside 5-year-old Mabel and 3-year-old Evelyn on Christmas Day. The 62-year-old actor wore a striped shirt with the sleeves rolled up and a pair of dark pants. His wife wore a sleeveless blue dress and orange sandals while their two daughters had on satin holiday dresses. The family was seen in festive surroundings, with the tree and red bows adorning the background.

Bruce Willis has been married to Emma for eight years. He was married to first wife, Demi Moore, for 13 years, from 1987 to 2000.

As the Daily Mail reports, Bruce Willis shared the photo of his two daughters after his three grown daughters with ex-wife Demi, 55, were posted on Instagram. Those images can be seen below the one Bruce shared of Mabel and Evelyn.

Rumer, 29; Scout, 26; and Tallulah, 23, braved the bitter cold in Idaho by posing in two-piece bikinis for their Merry Christmas messages to followers on Instagram. Tallulah Willis had a special message for all of those who once bullied her. She’s standing in the hot springs at Frenchman’s Bend in Idaho clad in her bikini and looking great.

Tallulah captioned the image, “Dedicated to everyone who called me ugly at 13.”

All three of the young women flaunted their toned bodies in bikinis to wish everyone a Merry Christmas. They were enjoying the hot springs amid the frigid temperatures in Idaho this time of year. They weren’t afraid to show off their amazing bodies and have a great time in the hot springs, the ideal way to survive winter in swimwear.

The week before, all three of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughters posed nude in a bathtub. They like to be active on social media and are quite comfortable with the fame they’ve come to know from being the offspring of famous celebrities. Some children of Hollywood stars aren’t thrilled about the attention they receive, but Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughters seem to handle it just fine.