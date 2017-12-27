‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Spoilers: Perez Hilton Shares Casting Scoop For Upcoming ‘CBBUS’

Celebrity Big Brother spoilers and rumors are heating up as we’re a little more than a month ahead of the February 7 CBBUS premiere. The latest Big Brother casting rumors come courtesy of Perez Hilton. The celebrity blogger has lobbied to try and get himself into the CBB US house, and it seems that he’s also keeping his finger on the pulse of casting updates leaking out of CBS. A few days ago, Hilton shared his latest insights one who could be going into the CBS reality show house.

Perez Hilton Shared Four Names

A fan hit Perez up on Twitter and asked if he had “any inside scoop” on CBB casting, and he responded with four names he believes will be among the cast of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition. One of the names has made the rounds on the rumor mill but the other three are fresh additions. Perez said Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian’s baby mama, is one name he’s heard from his sources. Chyna’s casting was also leaked by the Daily Mail, who reported CBS is hoping for Kardashian dirt to spill.

Another name from Perez Hilton’s Big Brother spoilers is Frankie Grande. Insider info on CBB US casting said that no Big Brother alumnus would be cast, but if Grande is confirmed, he might be an outlier. It’s been reported that CBS wants competitors with an established social media following to help ratings, and Ariana Grande’s brother has more than a million followers on Twitter alone. In addition to his BB16 appearance in the U.S., Grande was on Celebrity Big Brother in the UK and finished in sixth place.

When Hilton name-dropped Grande, a fan asked the blogger, “Frankie is a celeb?” to which Perez replied “Allegedly.” Check out the video below from Frankie Grande from 2011 when he auditioned for Survivor before he was on Big Brother 16.

Two Political Names Dropped For Casting

In addition to Grande and Chyna, Perez Hilton’s Big Brother casting spoilers included two names formerly associated with the Trump White House. Hilton also mentioned “The Mooch,” aka Anthony Scaramucci, and Sean Spicer. The Mooch spent 10 short days as the White House Communications Director while Sean Spicer served as President Trump’s White House Press Secretary for seven months before resigning and being replaced by Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

These Celebrity Big Brother spoilers from Perez Hilton are the first time that political associates have been listed among the casting rumors. Neither Mooch nor Spicer has given any indication on their social media accounts that they’re considering dipping their toes into the murky waters of reality TV, but you never know. Perez Hilton tweets pretty regularly about politics, so it might be that it’s just wishful speculation on his part that someone near Trump would wind up in CBB US.

Who Else Is Rumored To Be On CBB US?

There are lots of Celebrity Big Brother casting spoilers popping up online in addition to those for CBB UK which is gearing up to start soon as well. The latest inside scoop for CBB US says that Real Housewives cast members are banned from casting, but other reality show contestants may still appear.

Other names mentioned in conjunction with Big Brother: Celebrity Edition casting include the following.

Dennis Rodman and Gary Busey, both former cast members on Celebrity Apprentice

Stephanie and Spencer Pratt from The Hills

Dog and Beth Chapman from Dog The Bounty Hunter

Rob Mariano and Kaitlyn Bristowe from Amazing Race/Survivor and The Bachelorette

Natalie Nunn and Drita D’avanzo from Bad Girls Club and Mob Wives

Sammi Giancola and Tiffany Pollard from Jersey Shore and Flavor of Love

Bam Margera, from Jackass, was also rumored to be on the casting list, but since he and his wife just had a child, he might be out of the running. Perez Hilton has lobbied to be cast on the CBS reality show as well and when asked if he’d like to be cast, the blogger said, “I would love to and I’d be the best housemate this season!!”

Finally, social media influencers are also rumored to be on the CBB US must-have list, and rumored contenders include Gigi Gorgeous, Jenna Marbles, Tyler Oakley, Huda Kattan, and Shane Dawson. Big Brother: Celebrity Edition starts its 18-day, 13-episode run on February 7. Check out the full schedule here. Be sure to check back soon for the latest Celebrity Big Brother spoilers and casting news.