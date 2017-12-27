Prince Harry Insults Meghan Markle’s Family — Kind Of

Prince Harry delivered something of an insult to Meghan Markle’s family, and although he probably didn’t mean anything by it, he’s almost certainly going to hear about it from her later on when the two are in private.

As the Hollywood Gossip reports, the Prince and Ms. Markle are fresh off of a host of Royal Family Christmas activities. Those included dinner with the Queen, a visit to the historic Church of St. Mary Magdalene, and a host of other official royal photo ops. The couple also had some actual family time, in particular, the brother Princes hung out with each other and their families, giving Meghan the opportunity to hang out with her nephew and niece.

Now that all of the hullabaloo is over, Harry sat down with Britain’s Radio 4’s “Today” program to talk about this and that. And of course, the subject of the couple’s visit to William and Kate came up, and Harry mentioned how much fun Meghan had cavorting around with future King George and his younger sister, Charlotte.

“We had great fun staying with my brother and sister-in-law and running round with the kids. Christmas was fantastic.”

So far so good, right? Then Harry said this.

“She’s done an absolutely amazing job, she’s getting in there and it’s the family that I suppose she’s never had.”

Merry Christmas! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have joined members of the Royal Family for the Morning Service on Christmas Day in Sandringham. pic.twitter.com/6DMRGFPntt — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 25, 2017

If you haven’t spotted the problem, it’s this: Meghan isn’t exactly an orphan. She has a family of her own, and by all accounts they haven’t abandoned her. That family, in case you were wondering, consists of dad Thomas Markle (an Emmy Award-winning director, according to the Sun), mom Doria Ragland (a yoga instructor and social worker, also according to the Sun), a half-sister, Samantha Grant, and a half-brother, Tom Markle, according to Town and Country Magazine.

In fact, Meghan and her half-sister don’t exactly see eye-to-eye. The 51-year-old has tweeted some nasty things about her younger half-sister, including calling her a “social climber” and claiming that she always wanted to be a princess. In fact, Samantha has even threatened to write a tell-all book, which will be titled, The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister.

Maybe Prince Harry is right: maybe Meghan’s new brother and sister-in-law will be better to her than her own half-siblings.