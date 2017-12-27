What Is The Difference Between Filming ‘Real Housewives’ And ‘Vanderpump Rules’? Lisa Vanderpump Explains

Lisa Vanderpump is one busy lady. In addition to her ongoing responsibilities with her many successful restaurants in Los Angeles, including Villa Blanca, PUMP Lounge, and SUR Restaurant, the 57-year-old restauranteur is currently starring on not one, but two reality shows on Bravo TV.

Earlier this week, after the December premieres of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 and Vanderpump Rules Season 6, Lisa Vanderpump opened up about her busy schedule and revealed that her filming duties with her two shows are quite different from one another.

“It is a lot of work but I’m lucky for the fact that Vanderpump Rules largely documents what I’m doing at work,” Lisa Vanderpump explained to Extra TV on December 25. “They kind of follow me… it’s a different situation whereas [The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills] is my playtime.”

Lisa Vanderpump began starring on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2010, and in 2013, her spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules, premiered on Bravo. As fans well know, Vanderpump’s spinoff is based around the lives of those working at her West Hollywood restaurant SUR.

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump is currently one of two remaining full-time cast members. The other full-time original housewife honor belongs to her longtime friend and co-star Kyle Richards.

As for the rest of the cast, the ladies of the show have been constantly leaving and joining the show.

Lisa Vanderpump is currently in the midst of drama with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars in Las Vegas as they feud over the events of Season 6. Meanwhile, on Vanderpump Rules, Vanderpump typically steers clear of the drama between her co-stars and only occasionally acts as a referee between them.

During one recent episode of Vanderpump Rules, Lisa Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, were seen meeting with Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval at the location of their next restaurant project. As for when the new venue will be opened, fans have not yet received any confirmation or an estimated date from Vanderpump or anyone else involved.

To see more of Lisa Vanderpump and her co-stars, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, and Camille Grammer, don’t miss new episodes of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

Vanderpump Rules Season 6 airs Mondays at 9 p.m.