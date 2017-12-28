Ketogenic Weight Loss Searches Quadruple In 2017: Experts Explain How To Use Keto Diets To Burn Fat Faster

Weight loss diets come and go every year, with nutrition experts typically urging balanced eating and attempting to persuade dieters to avoid fad diets. But when it came to what intrigued those seeking for a way to successfully battle the bulge, the ketogenic diet (sometimes referred to as the keto diet) soared in popularity. Searches for ketogenic weight loss plans quadrupled in 2017, and with celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Melissa McCarthy using keto diets for their own weight loss, some think that ketogenic diets are here to stay.

Keto Diets’ Fat-Burning Powers Push Ketogenic To No. 1 In 2017 Eating Trends

CNN reported on the impressive popularity of ketogenic weight loss diets, revealing that keto diets “quadrupled in Google searches in the past year.” The ketogenic diet has existed for decades, but it was initially created for those with epilepsy. In the past several years, however, dieters have reinvented the weight loss plan to take advantage of its fat-burning abilities.

“[The ketogenic diet] involves eating more healthy fats and less carbohydrates in order to force the body to burn fat.”

Evaluating food trends in 2017, Women’s Health reported that the ketogenic diet ranks as number one. Compared to 2016, searches for keto weight plans increased by 350 percent. Ketogenic diets are sometimes referred to as LCHF weight loss plans (low carbohydrate, high fat) because they use fat as the main source of energy, explained dietitian Nicole Dynan.

Ketogenic Diets Burn Fat 10 Times Faster

Dieters on ketogenic plans cut carbohydrates and eat some protein, but the key to success is in eating foods high in fat. That change from traditional diets causes the body to use fat for energy, according to Nicole.

‘The body breaks down fat for energy, which leads to a buildup of acids called ‘ketones’ in the body. This process is known as ‘ketosis.'”

What’s special about ketogenic diets is the way in which they change the body’s fat-burning process. A recent study compared keto weight loss plans to other types of diets, including diets that involved exercise. The ketogenic diet burned fat 10 times faster than other diets, as reported by the Inquisitr.

Ketogenic diets work where no other diet does, say experts. Ed Betz / AP Images

Keto diet experts urge that dieters view ketogenic weight loss as a medical plan rather than a diet fad, reported Pop Sugar. The dramatic change from the traditional food pyramid has produced weight loss for some for whom all other diets failed, said clinical nutritionist Dr. Josh Axe.

Why Ketogenic Diets Are Different

By using fat in the form of foods such as avocado and coconut oil for fuel rather than carbohydrates such as bread and cereal, the ketogenic diet can succeed where other diets have failed, according to Dr. Axe.

“The ketogenic diet works when no other diet will.”

Many dieters continue to view dieting as a matter of counting calories or resisting treats. But to succeed on a keto diet, Dr. Axe urges that dieters understand the paradigm shift involved.

“The ketogenic diet is a medical diet breakthrough to overcome any plateaus, whether it be balance blood sugar, stop neurological symptoms, or just lose the last 10 pounds of stubborn belly fat,” clarified the keto diet expert.

High-Fat Foods Replace Fat-Free Trends As Keto Diet Goes Viral

Anthony Roberts, co-author of Anabolic Steroids: Ultimate Research Guide, offered a different view on why the ketogenic diet has become so popular, telling Motherboard that the similarity to the Atkins weight loss plan has helped. It also helps that weight loss occurs so quickly.

“[The ketogenic diet is] easily understood. Combine that with the fact that results are immediate for most people, and we have the perfect storm for a viral diet.”

Adding to the popularity, Quest Nutrition co-founder Tom Bilyeu emphasized the way that eating foods high in fat reduce hunger. The company’s ketogenic product line takes advantage of that benefit, with the high fat, low carbohydrate and low-calorie products a dramatic change from the era when fat-free cookies and fat-free chips flew off grocery shelves.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 4, 2017 at 7:07am PST

“High-fat, low-calories cookies and chips… cause the body to burn fat reserves even as they keep you satiated,” explained Bilyeu.

Kim Kardashian, Melissa McCarthy, And Halle Berry Boost Ketogenic Diets’ Popularity

It also has helped the visibility of the ketogenic diet to have celebrities such as Kim Kardashian become the poster girl for keto weight loss. Beyonce and Melissa McCarthy are among the stars who, just like Kim, have chosen the LCHF plan to take off pounds, as the Inquisitr reported.

Well And Good reported that Vanessa Hudgens also has turned to the keto diet to whittle her waistline. Ketogenic diets have been shown to have benefits beyond weight loss.

“The keto’s roster of famous followers just keeps growing. [The ketogenic diet] is said to reduce inflammation, combat anxiety, and balance metabolism and blood-sugar levels.”

For Vanessa, going keto required a mental change. She pointed out that some dieters have been “brainwashed to think that fat is bad.” Instead, Hudgens has discovered that the high fat, low carbohydrate ketogenic diet makes her feel full for a longer period of time while burning fat as fuel.

Halle Berry also revealed that she is on the ketogenic diet. The actress revealed that she consumes healthy fats such as avocado oil and coconut oil throughout the day. She uses butter but avoids sugar.

“When your body gets trained to burn fats, it’s constantly on fat-burning mode—that’s the secret,” summed up Halle.