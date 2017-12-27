A Tesla Model S P100D Just Dueled A New Acura NSX In A One-Fourth-Mile Race, & The Results Were Pretty Amazing

The Tesla Model S P100D is not a supercar, but it pretty much behaves like one in the quarter-mile drag strip. Capable of accelerating from 0-60 mph in under 2.5 seconds at full charge and in ideal conditions, the popular EV has garnered a reputation for being a supercar killer. Just recently, however, the Model S P100D came face-to-face with a rather unique challenger, this time in the form of the new Acura NSX.

The new Acura NSX is a testament to the Japanese carmaker’s efforts to get the best out of the ICE and the EV industry. Being a hybrid vehicle like the McLaren P1 and the Ferrari LaFerrari, the new NSX boasts three electric motors and a mid-mounted 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 engine. The powerful configuration allows the performance sports car to hit 60 mph in just 3.1 seconds and achieve a top speed of 191 mph.

The specs of the new Acura NSX are pretty formidable. Its three electric motors and its 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 engine produces a respectable 573 hp at its wheels. Like many other sports cars from iconic manufacturers, the new NSX is an all-wheel-drive vehicle. The new Acura NSX is also equipped with a nine-speed DCT transmission, which allows the powerful supercar to maximize its acceleration and top speed.

The Tesla Model S P100D, on the other hand, is a pure-bred electric vehicle. It utilizes two electric motors that produce 588 hp and an insane 920 ft-lbs of torque to its wheels. Just like the NSX, the Tesla Model S P100D is an all-wheel-drive vehicle. Unlike its hybrid rival, however, the Tesla does not have a transmission.

Considering the reputation of the Model S P100D and its capability to harness all of its power instantly, the cards seemed to be stacked in favor of the powerful EV. As demonstrated recently by DragTimes, YouTube’s resident drag racing enthusiast, however, the new Acura NSX is actually quite a performer in the quarter mile.

The Model S P100D and the NSX battled it out in the drag strip twice. During the first race, the P100D dominated the hybrid, despite its battery only holding a 75 percent charge. Many viewers and commenters on DragTimes’ video, however, noted that the hybrid supercar kept up with the heavyweight EV during the entire race. Overall, the first bout ended in the Tesla’s favor, with the powerhouse EV winning by 0.14 seconds.

The second race, however, proved to be the complete opposite of the first. Thanks to what appeared to be a bad launch of the Model S, the new Acura NSX completely decimated its EV rival, ending the race 0.32 seconds faster than the Tesla. Despite the flawed start of the P100D, however, the performance of the Acura NSX was impressive nonetheless, especially considering that it was facing off with a car that regularly humiliates Ferraris and Lamborghinis in the quarter-mile.

The new Acura NSX, while an excellent hybrid supercar, is usually brushed aside when compared to powerhouse vehicles from pedigree brands such as Lamborghini, Ferrari, and McLaren. If DragTimes’ newest quarter-mile video is any indication, however, it seems like the Japanese hybrid supercar is being grossly underrated by the auto community.