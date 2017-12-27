What Did Lala Kent Say About Her Boyfriend In A Now-Deleted Instagram Video?

Lala Kent is becoming more and more open with her relationship with Randall Emmett, especially now that he is no longer married to actress Ambyr Childers. However, after accidentally mentioning his name during a recent clip on Instagram, the Vanderpump Rules star deleted the short video from her account.

According to a new report, the Vanderpump Rules star and SUR Restaurant hostess took to Instagram last week to share a clip with her fans and followers from Las Vegas, and during the clip, she allegedly mentioned Randall Emmett’s name when she asked a casino employee about the location of her leading man.

Page Six shared the news with readers on December 17, also revealing that Randall Emmett’s divorce from Ambyr Childers was finalized on December 22.

“It was an amicable divorce,” a rep for Randall Emmett confirmed to Page Six. “They have a healthy co-parenting relationship for their children.”

The Page Six report claimed it was Ambyr Childers who filed for divorce from Randall Emmett in January of this year after Lala Kent began facing rumors of having an affair with a married man on Vanderpump Rules Season 5. As fans will recall, the episodes of the season were filmed in summer 2015 but didn’t begin airing until later that year.

Because of the ongoing rumors linking her to a married man, Lala Kent chose to quit Vanderpump Rules midway through Season 5 and didn’t return to the series until February of this year when she filmed the Season 5 reunion special with her co-stars. As fans may recall, Kent’s co-stars said she was dating a married man and claimed he paid for her Range Rovers. Although Kent initially denied any such thing and insisted the man she was seeing was not married, her statements have since been proven as incorrect.

Lala Kent flew to Las Vegas to spend time with her boyfriend, Randall Emmett, and during her trip to Sin City, she confirmed her co-stars were with her as she shared numerous photos from a private jet.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Ariana Madix, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Jax Taylor, Tom Sandoval, James Kennedy, Brittany Cartwright, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into new episodes of the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.