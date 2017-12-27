Free PS Plus Games For January Knock It Out Of The Park With ‘Deus Ex’ And ‘Telltale’s Batman’

PlayStation 4 PS Plus subscribers will have a heaping helping of free top-shelf titles to start 2018 off right. Sony announced Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and Batman: The Telltale Series is coming to subscribers in January along with other bonuses like a free PlayStation VR title and a Warframe booster pack.

Square Enix’s Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and Batman: The Telltale Series will be available to download free from the PlayStation Store on Tuesday, January 2. Other free PS4 titles include the PS Vita Cross Buy titles Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness, a visual novel, and Uncanny Valley, a side-scrolling story-based horror game.

Those with a PS VR headset will want to checkout StarBlood Arena for free through March 6. This is an arena combat game where players pilot spaceships with different styles in 3D combat with the ability to move in any direction.

Meanwhile, those that have not checked out Warframe yet on the PS4 will want to give a shot in January. PS Plus subscribers will be able to obtain a free PlayStation Plus Booster Pack II bundle that comes with 100 Platinum, 50,000 Credits, Akmagnus Dual Pistols and an Obsidian Skin, a 3-Day Affinity Booster and Credit Booster, plus a Dragon Mod Pack.

PlayStation 3 owners will receive a couple of free titles for January as well. This includes the hack-and-slash brawler Sacred 3, plus the point-and-click adventure title The Book of Unwritten Tales 2.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Square Enix

The direct sequel to Deus Ex: Human Revolution sees the world harshly divided between those who have cybernetic augmentations and those who don’t after an incident caused the deaths of millions of normal humans. The mix of action, role-playing, and stealth returns along with the main character, Adam Jensen.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided received overall positive reviews who praised the cyberpunk world-building and improvements over the original. The game received an 84 aggregate review score on Metacritic with the primary complaints being the shorter length compared to Human Revolution and the addition of micro-transactions.

Batman: The Telltale Series

Telltale Games

Telltale Games’ first leap into creating its own Batman universe for games results in a story that is more focused on Bruce Wayne than his Dark Knight alter ego. Batman: The Telltale Series continues the choice and consequences style of play from previous titles from the developer but with a more action-based sensibility. Unfortunately, Telltale games have also received a reputation for technical issues, which drove the Metacritic score down to a 78.