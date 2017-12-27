The Provisional Title For ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode 125 Confirms The Tournament’s Most Shocking News

Dragon Ball Super provisional titles and official synopsis for episodes 123 to 125 have been released. As always, the news brings essential scenarios expected to come in Dragon Ball Super, the Tournament of Power. Sometimes, these spoilers sport a shocker for every fan. More often, these DBS spoilers create a whirlpool of ideas leading to possible theories or confirm an on-going prediction.

In this week’s Dragon Ball Super spoilers, the most significant and most anticipated event in the Tournament of Power is about to unleash the battle of the two most potent universes in the Dragon Ball Super timeline – Universe 7 and Universe 11.

The coming episodes of Dragon Ball Super are expected to be all out. Starting from Goku and Vegeta’s face off against Jiren, Freeza and Gohan’s battle against Dyspo, and the coming of the God of Destruction, Toppo.

Indeed, the coming episodes are exciting and breathtaking. But, Dragon Ball Super Episode 125 sports the biggest shocker of them all. It features Toppo, the Universe 11’s Pride Trooper Leader.

As with Goku, it is believed that Toppo is a candidate for the God of Destruction position even before the Tournament of Power commenced. But, this week’s episode confirms his not a mere candidate anymore.

“Seems like Toppo might not be a mere candidate anymore,” says @Herms98 over Twitter.

The Dragon Ball Super leaker discussed further the confirmation of Toppo being the God of Destruction. He highlights the Japanese word “kourin,” meaning the descent of a god to Earth or the arrival of an important person, in the provisional title of Dragon Ball Super Episode 125.

The same phrase was used during the arrival of Beerus which is Universe 7’s God of Destruction. Furthermore, the provisional title states, “Advent of the God of Destruction, Toppo! There is Only Overwhelming Power!!” The title itself deliberately confirms Toppo’s ranking as Universe 11’s God of Destruction.

Dragon Ball Super Episode 125 also features Toppo’s breaking limit moment. To speculate further, we haven’t seen the full potential of Toppo and Jiren, the two main characters for Universe 11.

During the exhibition match, Goku felt the power Toppo holds, and he knows that there is something way higher than what is seen by the naked eye. Goku had this strange feeling that the Pride Trooper didn’t unleash his full potential in their exhibition match.

What power does Toppo hold? Does he have the same potential as Jiren all along knowing that he is, indeed, a God of Destruction? Well, Dragon Ball Super Episode 125 will answer these questions on January 28, 2018. Stay tuned for more news and updates!