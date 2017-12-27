Lala Kent And Boyfriend Randall Emmett Head To Miami For NYE With His Kids After His Divorce Is Finalized

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are heading to Miami for New Year’s Eve.

Just as Randall Emmett’s divorce from wife Ambyr Childers was finalized, he and Lala Kent took to social media to confirm that they would be celebrating the upcoming holiday in Miami with his two daughters, seven-year-old London and four-year-old Rylee.

On December 26, Randall Emmett shared a video on Instagram of himself and his two daughters lying in bed together and talking about their upcoming trip to Florida. Meanwhile, the Vanderpump Rules star confirmed she would be in town as well with a tweet to her fans on December 27.

“Miami, I’m coming for you. You always do me so damn right,” Lala Kent wrote.

On December 26, TMZ confirmed that Randall Emmett’s divorce from Ambyr Childers had been finalized but said that all of the details of their split, including spousal support and child support, have been kept under wraps.

Randall Emmett and Ambyr Childers tied the knot in 2009 and separated in 2016, around the time that Emmett was believed to have met Lala Kent. Then, earlier this year, they officially started the divorce process.

While the first photo of Lala Kent and Randall Emmett together surfaced in January 2016, the couple has done quite well keeping their relationship out of the spotlight in the nearly two years since. That said, as TMZ revealed, Kent and Emmett were caught kissing one another earlier this month in Beverly Hills, weeks before his divorce was made final.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have reportedly been dating for about a year and a half, but throughout their relationship, they have not posted any images of one another on social media, nor have they attended many events together. That said, the couple did recently attend an event in Beverly Hills, and weeks prior, they joined forces to celebrate the birthday of Martin Scorsese in New York City.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Ariana Madix, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Jax Taylor, Tom Sandoval, James Kennedy, Brittany Cartwright, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into new episodes of the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.