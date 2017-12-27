Want To Work In The White House As A Summer 2018 Intern For $0? Here’s How To Apply For 9 A.M. To 6 P.M. Job

President Donald J. Trump posed with a group of interns who were leaving their White House internships, as seen in the attached photo from July 24, wherein one intern picked lint off of the president’s jacket. Now a very popular link from the White House explains how others can get in on the unpaid gig.

As reported by Trendolizer, the White House Internship Program’s page is getting a lot of attention, with nearly 4,000 Facebook likes and counting. The description of the job in the “People’s House” explains how the internship could give interns unique insight into how to build their skills as leaders. Indeed, while the White House Internship Program could make a nice addendum to a younger person’s resume, the fact that Trump is president at the time has made for interesting feedback against the White House’s Twitter tweet regarding the jobs.

The White House is receiving comments from folks on social media writing that they would never work for an alleged sexual predator. Meanwhile, the job is described as one that would be enjoyable for men or women who want to bring their gifts to create a better nation and improve the White House team.

Daily assignments could range from attending meetings to writing notes and more. Those interested in the White House Internship Program are being asked to email intern_application@who.eop.gov. Those ready to apply for a White House Internship Program role are asked to set up accounts.

Applications are open for the Summer 2018 White House Internship Program for Future leaders across the United States @whitehouse – https://t.co/8vlpExoc6W via @opportunitydesk — opportunitydesk.org (@OpportunityDesk) December 27, 2017

Only online applications to the Summer 2018 White House Internship Program Term will be considered, with the internship itself lasting from May 30, 2018, to August 10, 2018. The deadline of the application is one minute before midnight on January 12, 2018, and only those who are 18 years of age will be eligible to apply, along with other specified requirements for applicants.

Those wanting the job need to get two letters of recommendation. The White House Internship Program offers a position that is unpaid, with those wanting the job being expected to work each weekday, Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Those wanting the job will also have to look for their own places to live and they aren’t required to be Republicans.