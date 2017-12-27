Kate Gosselin Reportedly Worried About Going Broke Due To Lack Of Filming ‘Kate Plus 8’

Kate Gosselin has been in the reality television world for what seems like forever. It has been several years, and the show has changed over the course of time. From Jon & Kate Plus 8 to Kate Plus 8, the decade-long series has captivated audiences all over the world. Gosselin has been raising the children on her own for the most part since splitting from ex-husband, Jon Gosselin. Taking care of eight children was hard on their marriage, and now, they are back and forth with custody and other battles.

This year has been especially strange for the reality show. Kate Gosselin has only filmed a handful of episodes, which struck fans as odd considering this is her sole source of income right now. Raising eight children alone is hard enough but add in all of the expenses of private schooling and college, and you have a big responsibility. According to In Touch Weekly, Kate Gosselin is reportedly going broke. She is worried that ends won’t meet, and that will lead her to have to ask Jon Gosselin for more help. Of course, that is not the route she wants to go because she spent countless hours trying to avoid him while also making sure he didn’t get to see his children as often.

The dynamic between Kate and Jon Gosselin isn’t a healthy one. They have been up and down since the show first aired in 2007, but their divorce really pulled them apart. Making headlines has been their game over the last decade, especially ones with wild accusations. Jon has spoken publicly about how awful he believes Kate is, and she has done her best to keep him away from their children. In fact, Kate Gosselin successfully pushed him off their joint reality show, and TLC renamed it Kate Plus 8.

It is unclear regarding what is going to happen with Kate Plus 8 and why there are no new shows filming. Speculation is that a lot of it has to do with Collin Gosselin being gone. There isn’t much information about where he is or why he needs treatment, and Kate likes to keep it that way. Now, she is reportedly dealing with going broke after keeping all the children in private school for most of their lives. According to CafeMom, this could end with Kate needing help from Jon, and that would be incredibly humbling for the reality star mom.