Trump Train Is Real: New Western Wall Train Station On Tel Aviv-Jerusalem Route To Be Named Trump

Any person who frequents social media has likely seen supporters of President Donald Trump posting memes about getting on the “Trump Train,” along with Trump’s detractors posting GIFs of the so-called “Trump Train” on fire. However, Trump will actually have a train station named after him in the wake of President Trump visiting and touching the Western Wall, as seen above, on Monday, May 22, in Jerusalem.

According to the Jerusalem Post, a new train station will bear Trump’s name along the route from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. It was announced on Tuesday that Trump’s name would appear on a Western Wall train station that will be situated near the western wall of the ancient Jewish temple, where tourists often visit and tuck handwritten prayers on pieces of paper into the wall.

The train route for the high-speed train had been in the works for 16 years – since 2001 – and will act as an upgrade to the slower train that already runs between the two cities of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Delays and setbacks have caused the critical project to take much longer to be completed than anticipated.

According to Transportation Minister Israel Katz, because the Western Wall is considered a very holy place in Judaism, the train station on the route will be named after President Trump, the first sitting president to make the “historic and brave decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel.” It’s not clear if the train station will bear Trump’s full name.

According to Breitbart, Trump’s train news came after President Trump’s announcement on December 6, about the U.S. viewing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and relocating the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv. The above photo shows President Trump touching the Western Wall after he became the first sitting U.S. president to pray at the wall and visit it while in office.

The “Trump Station” will be close to several sites considered holy in the Jewish and Christian faiths, such as the Temple Mount. While President Trump’s campaign promise was hailed as a biblical marker by some Christians, Trump also courted plenty of controversy for his decision.