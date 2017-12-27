Noah’s Ark’s Remains Found Buried In Turkey’s Mount Ararat, Researchers Claim

Noah’s Ark is an iconic symbol of Christianity, and the story of the world-engulfing flood is popular among Christians. Now, researchers have claimed that the remains of the gigantic wooden vessel have been found on Mount Ararat in Turkey, just like what was stated in the Bible.

In the story of the great flood found in Genesis, the ark was said to have ended up on the mountains of Ararat after staying afloat for 150 days. Researchers have studied the whereabouts of Noah’s Ark in the past, but it’s only recently that new evidence reportedly surfaced, pointing to the final resting place of the Biblical vessel.

As reported by Express, an “ark hunter” based in California has claimed that Mount Ararat is indeed where Noah’s Ark finally ended up. Over 100 international researchers have gathered at a three-day symposium in Agri, Turkey, to discuss Noah’s Ark’s final resting place.

According to American researcher Professor Raul Esperante of the Geoscience Research Institute, an institute sponsored by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, visiting the sites surrounding Mount Ararat is essential in helping discover more clues about Noah’s Ark’s final whereabouts. Esperante, who was one of the researchers at the symposium, intends to locate more evidence that will prove that the ark landed on the mountain thousands of years ago. He also hopes for his findings to be published in a journal. Esperante even asked for extra funds and a collaboration to prove that the story in the Bible is true.

“I think that rigorous, serious scientific work is needed in the area, and I would like to collaborate in that. We have technical resources and we can work together with local experts.”

photostockam / iStock

This wasn’t the first time that a search for Noah’s Ark was conducted by experts. In 2010, a team of Chinese and Turkish evangelical explorers found wooden remains on Mount Ararat they believed were once a part of Noah’s Ark. As reported, there was carbon dating done on the remains, and it was found that they were 4,800-years-old. However, these claims were dismissed by experts, and some even said it was a hoax since it lacked evidence.

While Esperante is persistent with his claims, many scientists think the idea is just preposterous. For one, Oxford University ancient history lecturer Nicholas Purcell told the Daily Mail that the recent claims are “usual nonsense.”

“If floodwaters covered Eurasia 12,000ft [3,700 metres] deep in 2,800BC, how did the complex societies of Egypt and Mesopotamia, already many centuries old, keep right on regardless?”

British archaeologist Mike Pitt also explained why the 2010 claims by evangelical explorers have no basis. According to Pitt, there should have been “substantial geological evidence around the world” that a flood happened 4,800 years ago if it really did take place. And yet, this evidence has not been found.