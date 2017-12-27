Kelly Ripa Celebrates Christmas By Sharing A Makeup-Free Selfie With Husband Mark Consuelos

It has been an eventful week for Kelly Ripa and her family of five!

As the Inquisitr reported a few days ago, the Live With Kelly and Ryan star had quite the scare when Kelly and her husband were at their home in New York City when they witnessed their fireplace explode. Kelly shared a photo with fans of herself and husband Mark Consuelos picking up the glass and discarding it on sleds and cookie sheets. In an Instagram story posted after the incident, Consuelos explained that the spark guard got too hot, causing the glass on the fireplace to shatter. Luckily, the couple was not injured in the scary ordeal.

But things went right back to normal following the incident, and Kelly made sure to keep her fans happy by posting another photo on Christmas Day. In the photo posted to Ripa’s popular Instagram account, Kelly and her husband pose together for a festive holiday selfie. The couple can be seen leaning their heads together and smiling for the camera. Ripa got into the holiday spirit by wearing a pair of reindeer antlers with holly on each. Both Ripa and Consuelos are wearing grey shirts, but it is unclear as to whether or not the pair is intentionally matching.

In the background of the picture, you can see the sparkling lights on Ripa’s Christmas tree, as well as a bunch of beautifully wrapped presents directly underneath. Many of Ripa’s 1.5 million followers made sure to comment on the post, wishing Ripa and her family a Merry Christmas.

“Wishing you and your family the very best in 2018. Love your show!”

“You are the cutest couple! Happy Holidays,” another follower chimed in.

Even Bravo’s Andy Cohen and ABC World News Tonight anchor David Muir took time to comment on the mother of three’s post. In all, the photo gained over 101,000 likes and 1,200 comments after just one day of being posted. Many of Kelly’s followers also made sure to comment on Kelly’s beautiful, makeup-free look as the tv personality appears to be sans makeup aside from a little mascara.

On the flip side, Consuelos also took to his Instagram account to share a similar photo, but this time with the family dog, Chewie, added to the mix. By the looks of Ripa’s Instagram story and a post of Kelly and Mark hiking, the couple and their children appear to have celebrated Christmas somewhere other than New York City.

Perhaps the bunch will also spend New Year’s Eve together on vacation.