‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope Vs. Sally – Fighting To Heal Liam’s Broken Heart

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from the most recent CBS Soaps in Depth reveal that there’s a twist coming with the return of Hope Logan (new cast member Annika Noelle). The latest issue of the magazine hints at a surprise with the return of Brooke Logan’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) daughter, and it reveals that she might not initially be coming back for Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). It turns out Hope might be returning with Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) on her mind instead.

Hope Returns For Her “Ex-husband”

In the latest CBS SID, writer Brad Bell offered an interesting Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tidbit. He said that upon her return to LA, Hope “pays her ex-husband a visit.” Most fans assume that when Hope is back in town, she makes a beeline for Liam, but he’s not her ex-husband. Liam and Hope tried many times to get married but never managed to get hitched. In fact, the only ex-husband in town that Hope has is Wyatt, and as far as Hope knows, he’s still single.

The cheating reveal of Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) happens soon, and then Hope returns on January 8. But when Hope made her plans to come back to the U.S., B&B spoilers indicate that she thought Liam and Steffy were happily married, and so she wasn’t returning with an eye on Liam. Instead, Hope returns to pursue new business ventures but also to check on Wyatt since last she heard, he’s divorced from Steffy and available – and he’s her only ex-hubby.

Hope Changes Targets Upon Return

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from SheKnows Soaps promise that Hope talks to Wyatt, but he can’t pretend to be interested in her since he’s all about her Aunt Katie Logan (Heather Tom) right now. Plus, once Hope learns that Steffy and Liam are on the rocks, that’s where she runs after a brief encounter with her ex. Hope has never held Steffy in high regard, but the cheating revelation about Bill and Steffy will still shock her because it’s a new low point.

After all their false starts, B&B spoilers hint that Hope sees Liam’s split with pregnant Steffy as their shot to finally get together. But Hope isn’t counting on one feisty redhead who’s already got her sights set on Liam. Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will be dumbstruck that Steffy cheated with Liam’s dad and will also run to comfort the man she wants for herself. When Sally discovers that Liam’s past love Hope is in town, she decides to draw battle lines and make it clear she wants him and Hope can’t have him!

What do you think of Sally's fantasy? To ship or not to ship? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/wJzAbEP8wL — BoldInsider (@boldinsider) November 14, 2017

Sally vs. Hope Over Liam

Some new Bold spoilers from Soap Central indicate that Sally is concerned about Liam after his split with Steffy and tells him that she’s there for him. Sally wants to comfort him, so she’s on hand when he’s ready to move on with a new love, but Hope’s return is an unwelcome complication. Sally decides to address her potential rival head-on and tells her that she and Liam have a connection, and if he’s rebounding from Steffy, it will be with her, not Hope.

But longtime B&B viewers know that Hope’s not going to back down that easily. She and Liam have a rich history together, including several near-marriages. Hope thinks that Liam is destined for her and that the ginger designer is a Sally-come-lately who doesn’t know Liam isn’t a good fit. This sets up a neat love triangle that sparks in January, and Steffy will be on the outside looking in because Liam doesn’t want her around him at all after her gut-wrenching betrayal with his dad.

Will Sally or Hope be the one to fix Liam’s broken heart and then win it for herself? Catch up now on the latest B&B scoop on Thorne making moves on Katie, the paternity test twist coming later that shows Bill is the baby daddy, and what happens when Ridge attacks Bill for sleeping with Steffy. Come back soon for more Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and news.