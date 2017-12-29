Former White House Intern, Jack Breuer Allegedly Flashes ‘White Power’ Sign In Photo-Op With President Trump

A former White House intern has come under fire after he allegedly flashed a white power sign during a photo-op with President Trump.

Jack Breuer, a dentist’s son and graduate from Emory University in Atlanta gave the OK sign linked with alt-right groups in November, the Hill is reporting.

While most of the interns in the photo posed with Trump’s signature thumbs-up sign, Breuer opted to make the letter shapes ‘W’ and ‘P’ with his right hand. Breuer who is in his 20’s depicted the letter ‘W’ with an outstretched middle ring and small fingers and the ‘P’ with a circle made by a thumb as well as a forefinger that stretches down to the wrist.

All the other interns used their left hands to give their thumbs-up sign; Breuer stood out not only because of his alleged provocative gesture, but because he was the only one using his right hand.

Jack Breuer worked four months with Stephen Miller, President Trump’s senior advisor for policy. Vanity Fair reports that Breuer’s former boss has also courted controversy for allegedly having racist views.

Essence Magazine unearthed recently a disconcerting letter, Miller wrote to a local publication in Santa Monica, California. In the letter, Miller criticized the celebration of Cinco De Mayo, the LGBT community and a visit by a Muslim leader.

He said to also have close ties with white nationalist Richard Spencer.

Breuer’s controversial gesture was initially noticed after the White House sent photos to families of the interns, in time for the Christmas Holidays. However, an intern who preferred to remain anonymous dismissed the white supremacy insinuations, suggesting that it was merely an “OK” symbol.

“Jack’s a good kid and is probably doing it as a joke. Some people do consider it a joke because it is the OK sign.”

But, another intern countered the claim, arguing that it was Breuer’s unwavering intention to identify with the alt-right movement. The intern pointed out that Jack’s provocative gesture below the portrait of George Washington was by no means accidental.

According to him, all the interns were marched in one by one and were carefully positioned by how tall they were to improve the aesthetics of the photograph with the president.

The Nazi White House intern #jackbreuer is on linked in; not sure how much good it will do, but feel free to report his profile to Linked In. He is, after all, a literal nazi. https://t.co/ZdCC6DnnOA — Grocery Leadership (@hausfrausystems) December 28, 2017

“Context is everything. Jack is pictured with President Trump, one of the most controversial leaders we’ve ever had. It is a distinct symbol known in alt-right circles and what makes it worse is that he is doing it in the East Room just below the portrait of George Washington.”

This is not the first time that this controversial gesture has been spotted. White nationalist, Richard Spencer gave the same sign on the steps of the Trump International Hotel on election night. Milo Yiannopoulos, a right-wing provocateur flashed it in front of the White House.

In August, the gesture was doled out at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, the same day a purported Nazi sympathizer mowed down anti-protesters, killing one person and injuring several others.

Richard Spencer, Milo Yiannopoulos, and Jack Breuer allegedly attended the rally.