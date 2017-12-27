Air Jordan 11 Blackout Release Rumors: One Of Rarest Sneakers Ever Getting Full Release In 2018

The Air Jordan 11 Blackout is still the stuff of legend, but soon the most popular sneakers of all time could be available to everyone, and the release is building plenty of hype across the internet.

The all-black version of the Air Jordans remains among the rarest ever produced, with a small sample of the sneaker released in 2012 and selling for as much as $11,000 on eBay, Sneaker News noted. Since then, fans of the Air Jordan series have waited and waited and hoped that one day there would be a full release of the popular sneaker, and now it appears that it is finally happening.

There are reports that the Air Jordan 11 Blackout will be released in a little less than a year.

“The sleek tonal black colorway of the classic Jordan silhouette is rumored to be set for a release in May of 2018,” Sneaker News noted. “While this may signal one of the most hyped Jordan Brand drops in recent memory, it also shows that releases of the Jordan 11 Mid are apparently no longer reserved for the holiday season as they once were.”

The release has already built up plenty of anticipation online, with sneaker news outlet sharing the reports and fans sharing their excitement on social media.

There are some conflicting reports of when the Jordan 11 Blackout will actually be released. The Daily Sole reported that it is slated for a release around the holiday season next year, putting the release still about a year away.

As the Daily Sole noted, the design of the Jordan 11 Blackout is quite simple with all black patent leather to go with black laces, a black midsole, and black mesh. There are no pictures yet of exactly what the new release of the Jordan 11 Blackout will look like, but Sole Collector noted that it would likely match the original design.

The design is currently on the feet (or, more likely, on display in the showcase) of a very select group of people. It will be much more accessible once the new release comes out, Sole Collector noted, with an expected ticket price of $220.

It is still not clear exactly when the Air Jordan 11 Blackout will release or if the pictures of the previous release will reflect the final design, but more details are expected to come out in the months that follow.