Rihanna Sets Instagram On Fire In See-Through, Hot Red Dress And Scarlet Lips For Christmas

Rihanna isn’t letting the calendar dictate when she gives gifts to her fans. Turning to Instagram on December 26, Rihanna flaunted her fabulously thick figure in a see-through red gown that kept the holiday spirit going. Although Rihanna admitted that she wasn’t feeling well, fans reassured her that she had taken gorgeous to a new level in her outfit, pointed out Hollywood Life.

Rihanna Sizzles With Sultry Sex Appeal In See-Through Style

The sizzling and sultry 29-year-old songstress has always stunned in various shades of red. But this particular shade of hot red helped fans in cold weather locations forget about the chill. Confessing that she was struggling with a cold, Rihanna credited a favorite designer for her see-through frock.

“Red was always her color! Rihanna looked absolutely gorgeous in a scarlet gown over the Christmas holiday.”

As always honest with her followers, self-proclaimed Bad Gal RiRi owned up to her illness. She also expressed her appreciation to her friend Christopher Kane for allowing her to don the dress for the holidays. The frock apparently had magical healing powers as well as flattering her figure. Rihanna revealed that it made her feel much better.

“When you sick af but yo friend let you wear his dress! thanks @christopherkane I feel better already,” wrote the songstress.

Beyond the gorgeous gown, Rihanna drew attention to her lipstick shade, which summed up her spunky, spicy mood.

Madam, Meet MA’DAMN Lipstick

The singer shared that she had chosen a favorite lipstick shade in her Instagram post. To match that sizzling see-through style, Rihanna opted for her red-hot Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick MA’DAMN.

“Lipstick shade: #MADAMN.”

The combination of Rihanna’s honesty about her illness and fabulous figure in that stunningly fashionable frock resulted in a flood of praise from her Instagram followers.

“Love you,” wrote one fan.

Rihanna defied the cold winter weather by heating up Instagram. Matt Sayles / AP Images

“I understand you so well,” said another of the singer’s followers.

Bad Gal RiRi also had some fans who weren’t feeling well — but few managed to look as sensational as Rihanna despite her illness. One follower admitted being unwell too, but mourned that having an illness in common didn’t result in sharing fabulous looks.

“I’m sick AF too, but I don’t look nearly as good as you do,” commented the fan.

On The First Day Of Christmas, Santa Claus Gave Rihanna An Unwanted Gift

Despite battling an illness, Rihanna created an Instagram Story in which she joked about not feeling well.

“1st day of Christmas $anta gave to me: the cold!!!”

In addition, RiRi revealed how she had posed for her picture, sharing that she attempted to look adorable for Santa Claus. However, the songstress admitted that she was missing one critical element when it came to acting out the traditional Santa story, complete with hanging stockings by the mantel and waiting for Santa to come down the chimney.

“When you tryna get cute for $anta but you ain’t got no chimney,” joked Rihanna.

As the Inquisitr reported, Rihanna has earned a reputation for her thick figure, with Twitter proclaiming that “thick Rihanna is the best Rihanna.” But there are always one or two trolls who have to comment, and one person commented unfavorably on RiRi’s body size.

“Looking chubby mama,” slammed the troll.

Rihanna Turns Up Spotlight On Luscious Lips With Her New Makeup

Turning to Twitter, Rihanna also provided more tempting details about how her fans could copy her scarlet lips.

shade: MADAMN …. only 2 days until #MATTEMOISELLE drops in 14 shades at 9AM EST Dec. 26 @fentybeauty pic.twitter.com/3dPqCxFQ9A — Rihanna (@rihanna) December 24, 2017

For those who want to learn about the inspiration behind Rihanna’s makeup line, she shared on her Fenty Beauty website that it dates back to when she was a child.

“Before she was BadGalRiRi: music, fashion and beauty icon, Robyn Rihanna Fenty was a little girl in Barbados transfixed by her mother’s lipstick.”

That little girl grew up into a teenager who learned the magic of makeup for transforming herself. Rihanna shared that using makeup has become her way of expressing her mood and feelings. Her brand has given her the ability to showcase her own “fearless take on beauty.”

Responding to posts from Fenty Beauty on Twitter, fans have been enthusiastic about the opportunity to get their own Bad Gal RiRi lips. One fan called the makeup “superrrr matteee and lovelyyy,” while others called them “beautiful” and expressed appreciation for the diverse nature of the numerous options.

“Something for everyone!” tweeted one fan.