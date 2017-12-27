Is Scheana Marie Quitting ‘Vanderpump Rules’ To Focus On Her New Las Vegas Show?

Scheana Marie is heading to Las Vegas to film a new show, and many of her fans and followers on Instagram are wondering if her decision to leave Los Angeles also means that she will be leaving Vanderpump Rules.

As fans may know, filming on new seasons often begins in May but soon, Scheana Marie will be traveling to Sin City for a six-month stay, which likely means that she will be arriving back to L.A. after filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 7 begins.

After receiving some questions from her fans and followers, Scheana Marie confirmed that while she is leaving her home for several months, she didn’t want to pass up the amazing opportunity to star in Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man.

As for her future on Vanderpump Rules, Scheana Marie said that she and her co-stars won’t know if they will return to Bravo TV for a new season of the show until the sixth season concludes. That said, she would love to be a part of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 if it happens.

“So, if we do and I’m on it, I’d def be back in the summer to film,” she said.

Scheana Marie will be taking over Kendra Wilkinson’s role on Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man when the series resumes. As some may know, the two women have crossed paths on occasion and share mutual friends in Los Angeles.

In other Scheana Marie news, the Vanderpump Rules star and her former boyfriend, Robert Parks-Valletta, called it quits a couple of months ago after sparking a romance nearly one year ago. Since then, the former couple has been seen starring alongside one another on Vanderpump Rules Season 6 and has also spent time with one another as friends.

Scheana Marie began dating the actor after her November 2016 split from former husband Mike Shay

To see more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, Robert Parks-Valletta, Tom Sandoval, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, and Tom Schwartz, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.