Omaraosa’s $10M Book May Spill Trump Marriage, Divorce Secrets: Donald ‘Captivated’ By Ivanka, Annoyed Melania

Omarosa Manigault Newman hinted at her possible upcoming tell-all book since the day that news broke about Omarosa’s alleged unceremonious departure from the White House, as reported by the Inquisitr. President Donald Trump’s long-term working relationship with Omarosa could be a potential danger to the closely-held secrets inside 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue but could represent a financial boon to Newman.

According to Life & Style, Omarosa could command up to $10 million for a tell-all tome about her time with Donald and Melania Trump — that is, if Omarosa moves fast and strikes while the iron is hot. The $10 million payday would be a lot more than the $179,700-per-year White House role that Omarosa will officially leave once her one-year mark on the job elapses. As seen in the attached video, in spite of dramatic reports about Omarosa allegedly causing a ruckus at a White House party — so much so that she had to be escorted off the grounds after attempting to get into the residential portion of the White House — Omarosa told Good Morning America that she wasn’t fired but decided to quit after a “candid conversation” with John Kelly.

“When I have the chance to tell my story, it’s quite a story to tell.”

As a result of Omarosa’s insider knowledge about her former 71-year-old boss and his 47-year-old wife, experts expect a $10 million payday, especially if 43-year-old Newman spills any secrets she knows about the Trumps and their marriage.

D.C. insiders are calling such a tell-all book something that could devastate Donald’s 12-year marriage to Melania, with sources claiming Omarosa knows unflattering things about the “icy” relationship between Mr. and Mrs. Trump.

“She knows how much time they spend together and whether or not they even sleep in the same bedroom. How much does Melania have to put up with? Does she really agree with her husband’s stance on things? Does she believe any of the sexual harassment allegations lodged against him or are they all lies? Does she plan to divorce him once they’re out of the White House? All these questions could be answered.”

However, the secrets about President Trump’s interactions with his 34-year-old daughter, Ivanka Trump, could also add to the intrigue about the book. According to the Life & Style source, the bond between Ivanka and her dad has been a source of annoyance to Melania in the past, but that “friction” has calmed down.

“Donald is captivated by his daughter. This is known. He cannot and will not ever say no to her. Ever. Omarosa knows that. Everyone in the West Wing knows that. So get ready for Omarosa to shed some light on that relationship. She may also write that in Donald’s eyes, Ivanka is the real first lady.”

Omarosa is one former White House employee who President Trump may have wanted to keep in the fold, even if she most likely signed a confidentiality agreement.