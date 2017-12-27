Briana DeJesus’ Mom Accuses Javi Marroquin Of Lying About Being Deployed? ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Responds

Briana DeJesus’ mother, Roxanne, recently went on a shocking rant against Javi Marroquin on Twitter.

According to a new report, the Teen Mom 2 couple’s relationship appears to be strained, especially after Roxanne DeJesus accused Javi Marroquin of lying to her daughter about his deployment in a series of now-deleted tweets.

“How many times can you say, ‘I’m being deployed,’ and not get deployed,” Roxanne DeJesus reportedly wrote days ago, adding that Marroquin should stop using his alleged deployment as a “tool for sympathy.”

Roxanne DeJesus went on to accuse Javi Marroquin of using his potential deployment as a storyline on Teen Mom 2. As she explained, the idea makes a good storyline, regardless of how true or false it may be.

Throughout her rant, Roxanne DeJesus shared a number of profanity-laced tweets and at one point, she suggested that she was doing it all while Javi Marroquin wasn’t doing much of anything. She then accused him of playing the victim.

In response to Briana DeJesus’ mom’s rant against him, Javi Marroquin spoke to Radar Online, stating that out of respect for his girlfriend, he would not be commenting on Roxanne’s Twitter posts. As for his future deployment, he also had no comment.

Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin began dating months ago and quickly began flaunting their love for one another on Twitter and Instagram. However, since December 11, they haven’t posed for any new images together and appeared to celebrate Christmas apart.

A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Dec 3, 2017 at 10:43am PST

Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin have been facing rumors of a split for the past couple of weeks but so far, they haven’t confirmed whether they have ended their romance. Instead, they’ve been staying silent as Marroquin faces new rumors about his possible deployment.

As for Javi Marroquin’s former wife, Kailyn Lowry, she is currently enjoying a new relationship with another woman, who is believed to be Dominique Potter. That said, Lowry has not yet confirmed the woman’s name publicly.

Briana DeJesus, Javi Marroquin, their families, and their co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, and Chelsea Houska, are currently in the midst of production on the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2. No word yet on a premiere date for the new installment.