‘One Piece’ Chapter 890 Spoilers: Eiichiro Oda Releasing New Chapter In The First Week Of January

One Piece manga won’t be releasing a new chapter this week, as creator Eiichiro Oda decided to take another break. According to the latest report, One Piece Chapter 890 will be out in the first week of January and is expected to reveal what will happen to the Strawhat Pirates after Big Mom raids the Thousand Sunny. Can the Strawhat Pirates defend their ship against the strongest pirate in the Whole Cake Island?

In One Piece forum at Reddit.com, JJSilverfin revealed that the upcoming chapter will be released on January 5, 2018. The post created debate among fans with some doubting if it’s real. Citing YonkouProduction’s post in November, another fan insisted that One Piece Chapter 890 will be officially issued on January 4, 2018. It is expected to be available earlier on different manga websites like Mangastream.

So far, the latest chapter featured the Strawhat Pirates facing a huge problem. After Carrot cleared a path for them, Big Mom managed to catch them with the help of Zeus, Prometheus, and Napoleon. Napoleon, the hat that turned into a sword, commanded Zeus and Prometheus to return to the lady Yonkou.

The two powerful creatures immediately found their master’s location. Prometheus rode on Big Mom’s head while Zeus carried them to the enemy’s ship. Big Mom boarded the Thousand Sunny where she thought the wedding cake is in. Jinbe, who’s currently holding the helm, prepared the Strawhat Pirates for the possibility that they will be needing to abandon the ship.

Dự đoán One Piece chapter 890: Làm thế nào để tàu Sunny thoát khỏi cơn thịnh nộ của Bigmom? https://t.co/MrXEPdYmIs pic.twitter.com/1mOC4NDil9 — Young Pilot (@youngpilotv2l) December 26, 2017

As everyone knows, the Strawhat Pirates will never let Big Mom destroy the Thousand Sunny. Nami, Chopper, and Brook will surely do everything to save their “Nakama” even if it means giving up their own lives. However, the Whole Cake Island Arc is unlikely to end with the Strawhat Pirates’ ship taking a huge damage or Big Mom killing one of Luffy’s crews.

Before Big Mom makes a move, something could happen that will save the Strawhat Pirates. One Piece Chapters predicted Sanji’s group will come to rescue their friends. Big Mom will be distracted by the smell of the wedding cake and forget about the enemy. The Tank Pirates led by Capone Bege are currently on their way to deliver the wedding cake to the lady Yonko.

As seen on #360WiseNews | ‘One Piece’ Chapter 890: How Will The Straw Hat Pirates On Board Sunny Stop Big Mom? [Vi https://t.co/ye0mPgZxJb — 360WISE NEWS (@360WiseNews) December 26, 2017

Bege planned to put poison and bombs on the cake but Sanji disagreed. Black Leg let Bege taste his masterpiece and convinced him not to ruin the cake. The wedding cake is the only way to stop Big Mom from her tantrums. The cake could have the same or more powerful effect on Big Mom than it did to Bege.

Aside from the Tank Pirates, the Germa 66 is also expected to show up in One Piece Chapter 890. The Vinsmoke family has been eyeing to take revenge against the Big Mom Pirates after almost being annihilated during the wedding ceremony. They also wanted to return the favor to the people who saved their lives.