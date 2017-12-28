Which WWE Superstar Wrestled The Most In 2017?

With the Christmas episode of Raw being the first ever live show of its kind, WWE is obviously serious about scheduling appearances for the fans, even on the biggest holiday of the year. To spark up the show, the Raw Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro fell short to the makeshift team of Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan, which further brought intrigue to what the company has planned for the former American Alpha teammate. In addition, there was an incredibly intense match between Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe for the Intercontinental Championship, as well as the Raw return of John Cena.

In addition to competing on television for 52 weeks each year, WWE superstars perform in front of crowds multiple times a week. Traveling all around the world, superstars have tireless nights with very little sleep, along with the physical toll that their bodies are going through each time they step in the ring. Recently, former Raw Tag Team Champion Sheamus posted a picture of him and Cesaro on an airplane. Sheamus explained that the team performed for eight shows in seven days. These shows included Raw, Tribute to the Troops, as well as the events in Abu Dhabi and India.

Sheamus added that they were preparing for their next stop in Cleveland, Ohio, and he feels that no one works harder than WWE superstars.

8 shows in 7 days including RAW, Tribute to The Troops, Abu Dhabi & India… add steel cage history to that & #TheBar STILL tag team champs. Next stop, Cleveland… no one works harder than WWE superstars… tag a fighter that needs to UP their game. pic.twitter.com/HMxoV08SUN — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) December 9, 2017

Sheamus and Cesaro were indeed two of the hardest working wrestlers in 2017. However, they did not set “The Bar” as far as having the most matches of the year. According to podcast host Chris Harrington, via For the Win, that statistic has been earned by both AJ Styles and Jinder Mahal. Coincidently, Styles and Mahal are the current and previous WWE Champions, respectively, which shows that the top guys are doing the biggest load of work.

The leaders for most appearances/matches in 2017 right now are SM's AJ Styles & Jinder Mahal (169) vs RAW's Cesaro (168) & Sheamus (166); followed by injured Dean (164), Corbin (161), Zayn (160), Charlotte (156), Nakamura (154), Banks (153) & Jordan (153) and Natalya (146). pic.twitter.com/atpy4fycMv — Chris Harrington (@mookieghana) December 26, 2017

Interestingly, Cesaro and Sheamus are sitting right under the 169 matches of Styles and Mahal at 168 and 166, respectively. This proves that both competitors are living up to their tag team name, as they are the most competitive tag team of 2017. Aside from losing to Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan at the previous episode of Raw, The Bar has been one of the most successful teams in all of WWE this year.