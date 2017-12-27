LuAnn De Lesseps Was In Bed With An ‘Unidentified Man’ Prior To Arrest

Luann de Lesseps was reportedly arrested after she drunkenly attacked a Palm Beach police officer in the wee hours of the morning on Christmas Eve.

According to a new report, the Real Housewives of New York City star allegedly became violent with a cop after being discovered trespassing in a hotel room, where she was reportedly enjoying time in bed with an unidentified man.

Page Six shared the new details with readers on Tuesday, December 26, revealing that the information had been shared by a police report and noting that the 52-year-old mother of two had been caught with a male companion in Room 407 at the Colony hotel in Palm Beach.

The report went on to reveal that a security guard had visited the room and discovered the couple in bed. LuAnn de Lesseps was reportedly a guest at the hotel but was registered to stay in Rom 327.

Although LuAnn de Lesseps and her unidentified partner were asked to leave the room a number of times, she refused to do so and by the time police arrived to the hotel room, she had been joined by longtime friend Julie Olson. Still, the “highly intoxicated” reality star continued to refuse to leave the room and even locked herself in the bathroom before finally opening the door as the security guard retrieved a key.

At that point, LuAnn de Lesseps allegedly pushed a cop by the name of Officer O’Leary and allegedly slammed the door on his face. She was then handcuffed and put in the back of a cop car but managed to slip out of the handcuffs and attempted to stage an escape.

At the same time, LuAnn de Lesseps reportedly yelled, “I’m going to f**king kill you.”

LuAnn de Lesseps has been charged with five counts, including battery on an officer and resisting an officer with violence.

On Twitter, the longtime reality star told her fans and followers that she was in a bad place emotionally after returning to Palm Beach for the first time since her divorce from Tom D’Agostino Jr.

LuAnn de Lesseps and her co-stars, including Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Carole Radziwill, Tinsley Mortimer, Dorinda Medley, and Bethenny Frankel, are expected to return to Bravo TV sometime next year in the 10th season of The Real Housewives of New York City.