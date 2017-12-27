‘Roseanne’ Revival: Three New Promos Released, Becky No. 2, Sarah Chalke, Reacts To New Role Created For Her

The Roseanne revival is in full swing. Exactly four months before the nine-episode reboot of Roseanne Barr’s classic comedy series makes its debut on ABC, the network has released three new promos that prove not much has changed in the 20 years since we last saw the Conner clan—including Roseanne’s laugh. The sports-themed promos, which you can see below, show Roseanne and her husband and two daughters making small talk in front of the TV, with some winks to the original series included for diehard fans.

The rebooted limited series, set in the present day, will overlook the 1997 Roseanne series finale that revealed that patriarch Dan Conner (John Goodman) had died. While almost all of the show’s original stars will be back, including both actresses who played Becky Conner Healy, not everyone will play their original role.

Sarah Chalke, who played Becky No. 2 when original star Levy Goranson left to go to college, will play a new character named Andrea, a middle-class woman who hires Goranson’s Becky to be her surrogate. Chalke told Entertainment Weekly she loves her new role on Roseanne.

“It’s such a fun part to play,” Sarah told EW of her newly-created Roseanne role.

“I was so excited to hear that [the show] was coming back. I think the timing is perfect. I think it’s exactly what is needed right now. Right now when the country is so divided, I really think it’s a show that brings people together. The writing is so unbelievable. It’s so funny.”

Chalke’s comments about her new role come after she previously teased that she wanted to work with Lecy Goranson, something she was unable to do during the original Roseanne series because they shared the same role. A rare exception took place at the end of the Roseanne episode “Shower the People You Love With Stuff,” which included a spoof of The Patty Duke Show intro that featured the “identical Beckys.”

“We haven’t worked together a lot, so it’ll be fun to actually get to work and do scenes with her,” Chalke told Cinema Blend earlier this year. “Because we only sort of see each other where literally they’ll have a Roseanne reunion, and they’ll have a photo shoot where we’re having an arm wrestle. These very specific meetings with switched-off parts.”

Chalke previously told TV Line that she was “sworn to secrecy” about her role in the Roseanne revival, but she promised that viewers would get to see the two Becky actresses do some scenes together.

“I’m super-excited to do scenes with her,” Chalke told TV Line of working with Goranson.

“We never got to hang out, except at a Roseanne reunion photo shoot.”

Todd Williamson / Getty Images

While the twist that includes both Beckys will reportedly lead to some drama within the Conner family, producers wanted to include both “Becky” actresses as part of the reboot. Chalke and Goranson were also able to work together on an episode of Inside Amy Schumer last year.

In addition to the return of the original Roseanne cast, past guest stars Sandra Bernhard, James Pickens Jr., Natalie West, and Adilah Barnes will also turn up on the Roseanne reboot.

Check out the three new Roseanne promos below.

Roseanne returns with a one-hour premiere on March 27 at 8 p.m. ET.