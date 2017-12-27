LuAnn De Lesseps’ Former Husband ‘Wants Nothing’ To Do With Her After Drunken Palm Beach Arrest

LuAnn de Lesseps was arrested over the weekend in Palm Beach, Florida and after her arrest, the Real Housewives of New York City star took to Twitter to blame her missteps on her recent split from ex-husband Tom D’Agostino Jr.

Following the reality star’s statement to her fans and followers, Tom D’Agostino Jr.’s longtime friend and rumored girlfriend spoke to Radar Online and suggested that LuAnn de Lesseps’ reasoning for her drunken arrest was “absurd.”

As fans have likely heard, LuAnn de Lesseps was arrested for battery on an officer, resisting arrest with violence, crimes against a person, and disorderly intoxication on December 24. However, according to de Lesseps, her arrest was the result of her troubled emotional state caused by her August split from Tom D’Agostino Jr.

“It’s extremely sad she’s gotten to this point,” Anna Rothschild explained to Radar Online on December 26.

As Anna Rothschild noted, LuAnn de Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino Jr. were only married for seven months and had been separated for four months at the time of her arrest. So, the reality star’s decision to tell fans that she had been negatively impacted by her split once she returned to Palm Beach was “absurd.”

As for the Real Housewives of New York City star’s current relationship with Tom D’Agostino Jr., Anna Rothschild said they have no friendship at all and claimed D’Agostino Jr. “wants nothing to do” with his former wife.

“He thinks it’s sad. It’s bizarre. She has issues she has to deal with it. It’s a shame for her,” she added.

Following LuAnn de Lesseps’ recent arrest, an insider told Radar Online that no one saw her arrest coming.

According to the report, LuAnn de Lesseps was taken into custody after she reportedly slammed a door and kicked at least one officer. She also reportedly said that she was going to kill people before being arrested.

LuAnn de Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino Jr. separated in August, months after he was accused of cheating on her prior to their New Year’s Eve wedding in Palm Beach. Just one month later, their divorce was made final.

After news of her arrest broke, LuAnn de Lesseps took to Twitter to apologize to her fans and followers for her behavior. She then explained that she wasn’t in a good place due to her failed marriage to Tom D’Agostino Jr.

“This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being there brought up long-buried emotions,” she tweeted.