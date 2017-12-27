Chrissy Teigen and her musician husband, John Legend, boarded an 11-hour direct flight from LAX to Toyko, Japan on December 26, only to be forced to make a U-turn back to the States four hours into the “flight to nowhere.”

The model and television personality, who is expecting baby number two with her hubby, was not pleased about the ordeal and tweeted for several hours about the events surrounding the change in their scheduled flight path, much to the amusement of her 9.22 million followers on Twitter.

Chrissy, 32, and hundreds of other passengers, who were aboard the ANA175 Tokyo-bound flight, experienced an in-air nightmare after the crew announced they would be turning around and heading back to Los Angeles because of an apparent passenger mix-up on the All Nippon Airways plane.

“A flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn’t supposed to be on this plane. Why… why do we all gotta go back, I do not know,” the star wrote in the first of a series of hilarious updates on their unfolding circumstances.

Chrissy’s army of loyal followers kept her informed on the latest developments from the ground, with one of them tweeting an up-to-date picture of the international flight map, describing it as the “Twilight Zone.”

.@chrissyteigen is on an international flight that turned around 4 hours in because a passenger isn’t supposed to be on plane. Look at this flight path! This is my Twilight Zone. pic.twitter.com/II06VmfOah — Jensen Karp (@JensenClan88) December 27, 2017

After her initial surprise, Chrissy continued to share her comments on the debacle. She started by expressing her displeasure over the plane’s sudden turnaround, admitting that the flight’s premium on-board entertainment selection couldn’t even redeem the situation.

Lmao after all this I will have spent 8 hours on a flight to nowhere. Like we were all just havin a great time up here flyin in the sky watching gran torino time to go home now — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

“This person is so lucky that we will all have to deplane. Imagine having to walk off alone. The shame!” the star sympathized in a subsequent tweet.

Though this empathetic moment soon passed as Chrissy began questioning why everyone on board had to be “punished for this one person’s mistake” after discovering that the catastrophe had been created by a single passenger, who had apparently boarded the wrong flight with a United Airlines ticket.

I won’t be able to sleep until I know how this person figured out they were on the wrong flight. That’s all I ask. 150 people have been majorly inconvenienced, please, just tell me — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

They keep saying the person had a United ticket. We are on ANA. So basically the boarding pass scanner is just a beedoop machine that makes beedoop noises that register to nowhere — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

John and Chrissy landed back at LAX after more than eight hours in the air to find that their aviation affliction still wasn’t over.

The pregnant star documented all of the events following their in-flight saga, explaining that some passengers were required to partake in a police interview before being allowed to deplane.

There is a 20 minute interview before we can get off the plane!! This is my dream. Police! Talk to me talk to me — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Police were interviewing all the people seated around the mystery person once we got off the plane. Why would they do this! I MUST KNOW MORE — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

According to Chrissy, the plane was taken to a secure area of the runway and she was moved to a private room with a television set – airing episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – a supply of water, and bowls of ramen, in an apparent attempt to keep her “quiet.”

We live here now. This is our new life pic.twitter.com/ero7e5kFOm — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

As the saying goes, though, “every cloud has a silver lining,” and this steely star managed to find one amongst them as she hilariously confessed that the pleasure she got from telling the story was worth more to her than a direct flight to Tokyo.

Hours later, John and Chrissy boarded another flight to Japan’s capital city, where they plan to celebrate New Years together.

In a statement, ANA revealed that the flight had been forced to return to its departing destination as part of the airline’s security procedure.

“The cabin crew notified the pilot that one of the passengers boarded the incorrect flight, and the pilot in command made the decision to return to the originating airport.”

“We take great pride providing exemplary customer service, and on this flight we failed to do so,” a spokesperson told CNN.