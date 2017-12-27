Joy-Anna Duggar And Austin Forsyth Reportedly Planning On A Huge Family, Just Like Her Parents

Counting On stars Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth will be parents in just a few weeks, and the newlyweds are taking the same approach to their family as her mom and dad, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. They revealed that they were praying for kids before they got married and now they are happy that God has blessed them with their first. But, how many kids do the young couple want to have?

The ‘Counting On’ Stars Have Put It In God’s Hands

Romper is reporting that Duggar and Forsyth will follow in her parents’ footsteps and are planning on having a large family.

“We want as many as the Lord thinks we can handle,” she told People after her May wedding. “And we are putting it into his hands.”

In Duggar language, that translates to no use of birth control (which the family has spoken out against) and the expectation that it will result in a lot of babies.

Joy-Anna Has Been Preparing For Motherhood Her Whole Life

As one of 19 siblings, Duggar has a history of taking care of her ten younger brothers and sisters and having babies in the house. However, being a mom is a completely different experience, but Duggar says she is ready for it.

Christmas date night!???? A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Dec 26, 2017 at 4:26pm PST

She says she has a lot of good memories of her mom teaching her and her siblings and all of the quality time they spent together. The 20-year-old added that she is looking forward to teaching her own children, saying it’s an amazing thing to raise a child.

The Due Date Mystery

The question many fans have is exactly when will Duggar give birth? She claims to have gotten pregnant on her honeymoon, after a wedding that they moved from October to May, which would make her due in late February. However, many suspect she got pregnant before she walked down the aisle, and that means she could be due any day now.

The couple is not revealing their official due date, and that is adding more fuel to the rumor fire. According to The Hollywood Gossip, fans believe she could give birth before the end of the year, which would prove Duggar and Forsyth had premarital sex, a no-no in the conservative family.

We will finally have the chance to get a little insight into Duggar’s pregnancy since Counting On will be returning for another season. After weeks of rumors that TLC had canceled the show, cameras caught Joy-Anna and her sister Jana getting pedicures, surrounded by a film crew.

Per In Touch Weekly, TLC confirmed that the show would be returning in the spring of 2018.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are reportedly keeping her due date “private.”